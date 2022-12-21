PIRELLI: CALENDAR OF COMPANY EVENTS FOR 2023

The Industrial Plan update to 2025 will be announced in the second quarter 2023

Milan, 20 December 2022- Pirelli & C. S.p.A. announces the following information in relation to board and shareholder meetings for the fiscal year 2023:

Board of Directors meeting to approve preliminary results for the year ending on December 31, 2022 will be held on February 22, 2023 ;

Board of Directors meeting to approve consolidated results for the year ending on December 31, 2022 will be held on March 23, 2023 ;

Board of Directors meeting to approve intermediary results for the three months ending on March 31, 2023 will be held on May 11, 2023 ;

Shareholders meeting to approve the annual report for the year ending on December 31, 2022 will be held on May 30, 2023 (*);

Board of Directors meeting to approve intermediary results for the six months ending on June 30, 2023 will be held on August 3, 2023 ;

Board of Directors meeting to approve intermediary results for the nine months ending on September 30, 2023 will be held on November 9, 2023.

As announced at the results on September 30, 2022, Pirelli will present to the financial community the update to 2025 of the Industrial Plan in the second quarter 2023. The plan announcement date will be communicated promptly to the market.

In 2023, as in previous years, Pirelli - maintaining the practice to date adopted and with the aim of guaranteeing continuity of information to the market - will continue to communicate, on a voluntary basis, with the timing and in the manner of previous announcements, additional quarterly financial information as foreseen in article 82-ter of Consob Regulation 11971/99.

Any changes to the calendar of company events for 2023 will be communicated promptly to the market.