    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
PIRELLI: CONFIRMED IN THE DOW JONES WORLD AND EUROPE SUSTAINABILITY INDICES

11/13/2021 | 09:50am EST
Milan, 13 November 2021 -Pirelli achieved excellent results in the Automobiles & Components sector of theDow Jones World and Europe Sustainability Indices with a score of 77 compared with the sector average of31. Pirelli, according to the annual assessment conducted by S&P Global, obtained top scores in a number of sustainability management areas, particularly in governance and economics, policies regarding innovation management and taxation, environmental factors, environmental management and reporting and strategy against climate change. Finally, Pirelli was given the maximum score in the social context for social reporting, development of human capital and attracting talent.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli, said: "Being once again confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is an acknowledgement of Pirelli's commitment in this area and a source of pride for the company. For us sustainability is a business model, a strategy for growth and above all a challenge to continually improve in the creation of value for all Stakeholders."

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, stated: "We congratulate Pirelli for being included in the Dow Jones World and Europe Sustainability Indices. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices of S&P Global are among the most important market indices in terms of sustainability at the world level. The annual assessment covers 10,000 companies.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
