    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/28 01:44:27 pm EDT
4.782 EUR   +2.49%
PIRELLI : Director yang xingqiang resigns from board with effect from 10 may 2022
PU
PIRELLI & C S P A : At Assen Jonathan Rea takes the Superpole Race with Bautista winning WorldSBK Race 2; riders approve the new front SC1 A0843 solution
PU
PIRELLI & C S P A : P zero and cinturato tyres face the challenge of an unprecedented croatia rally
PU
PIRELLI: DIRECTOR YANG XINGQIANG RESIGNS FROM BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 10 MAY 2022

04/28/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
Milan, 28 April 2022- Pirelli & C. SpA announces that Mr. Yang Xingqiang resigned today from his role of Director of the Company. The reason is a recent and unexpected concentration of new personal commitments. The resignation will take effect with the next Board of Directors' meeting, scheduled for 10 May 2022.

Pirelli wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Mr. Yang Xingqiang for the work performed in over six years of mandate.

To date, Mr. Yang Xingqiang holds the role of non-executive Director and he does not possess the requisites to be qualified as independent in accordance with the TUF and Corporate Governance Code. Furthermore, he: (i) does not hold any shares in the Company based on the available information; (ii) is a member of the Strategies Committee; (iii) does not have the right to indemnity or other benefits in connection with the cessation of the above mentioned roles.

Following the resignation, at its next meeting, the Board of Directors will be called to adopt the consequent resolutions.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 730 M 6 039 M 6 039 M
Net income 2022 430 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2022 2 716 M 2 863 M 2 863 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 4 666 M 4 910 M 4 918 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 29 023
Free-Float 33,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,67 €
Average target price 6,28 €
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Alberto Bastanzio Secretary, EVP-Compliance, Affairs & Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-23.61%4 918
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-7.67%5 568
MRF LIMITED-1.27%3 996
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-50.59%3 852
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-7.20%3 678
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.22%3 319