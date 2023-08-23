PIRELLI: EXTRACT OF NOTARY'S MINUTES OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27 JULY 2023 AND MODIFIED BYLAWS AVAILABLE

Milan, 23 August 2023- Pirelli & C. S.p.A. announces that the extract of notary's minutes for the Board of Directors' meeting held on 27 July 2023, the decisions of which were published on the same day, has been made available to the public at the Company's registered office, as well as at Borsa Italiana SpA, and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and the Company's websitewww.pirelli.com.

In the same manner as above, also the Bylaws modified in compliance with the requirements of the Cabinet Provision issued on 16 June 2023 in accordance with d.l. 21/2012 (Golden Power Decree) about which the Company informed the market on 18 June 2023 has been made available to the public.