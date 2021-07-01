PIRELLI: MINUTES OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 15 JUNE 2021 AVAILABLE
corporate-investors
Milan, 1 July 2021- The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of Pirelli & C. S.p.A., which took place on 15 June 2021, are available to the public from today at the Company's registered office, as well as at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and the Company's websitewww.pirelli.com.
Published on: 1 July 2021, 17:46 CET
Disclaimer
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 16:15:46 UTC.