  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
News 
Summary

PIRELLI: MINUTES OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 15 JUNE 2021 AVAILABLE

07/01/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
Milan,
01
July
2021
|
17:46
Europe/Amsterdam
PIRELLI: MINUTES OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 15 JUNE 2021 AVAILABLE
corporate-investors
Milan, 1 July 2021- The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of Pirelli & C. S.p.A., which took place on 15 June 2021, are available to the public from today at the Company's registered office, as well as at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and the Company's websitewww.pirelli.com.
Published on: 1 July 2021, 17:46 CET

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 16:15:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 883 M 5 790 M 5 790 M
Net income 2021 236 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2021 3 143 M 3 727 M 3 727 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 4 896 M 5 805 M 5 806 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 30 776
Free-Float 35,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Average target price 5,12 €
Spread / Average Target 4,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.10.44%5 981
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.22.23%9 605
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED38.21%5 858
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.32.49%5 735
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.5.11%5 500
MRF LIMITED6.97%4 605