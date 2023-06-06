PIRELLI: NO LISTS PRESENTED FOR THE NOMINATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Milan, 6 June 2023 - Pirelli & C. S.p.A announces that by 5 June 2023, established as the deadline for the presentation of the candidate lists for the nomination of the Board of Directors on the agenda for the shareholders meeting on 29 June 2023, no lists were deposited by the Shareholders.

Note that, to take into account the timing of the Golden Power Procedure in relation to the Renewal of the Shareholder Agreement signed on 16 May 2022 by, among others, CNRC, Marco Polo International Italy S.r.l., Camfin S.p.A. and Marco Tronchetti Provera & C. S.p.A., there will be a proposal to the shareholders meeting to express itself on the deferral of the nomination of the Board (and on the subsequent related decisions on the agenda) to a subsequent shareholders meeting to be held presumably by 31 July 2023, when the Golden Power Procedure will have concluded.