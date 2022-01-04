Log in
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
PIRELLI P ZERO CORSA: RECORD PERFORMANCE FOR THE NEW PORSCHE CAYENNE TURBO GT

01/04/2022 | 05:49am EST
Milan, 4 January 2022- The new Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres that have been specifically developed for the latest Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT as original equipment are characterised by performance, sportiness and control. These summer tyres have been designed both for track and road driving, using a compound directly derived from Pirelli's extensive experience in motorsport, following the Italian firm's 'perfect fit' strategy, with the objective of meeting Porsche's performance requirements, thanks to a close collaboration.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is equipped with P Zero Corsa tyres in 285/35ZR22 XL (106 Y) size at the front and 315/30ZR22 XL (107 Y) size on the rear with the marking NO which identifies the dedicated tyres developed for Porsche.

DEDICATED TO HIGH PERFORMANCE CARS

P Zero Corsa tyres were developed in collaboration with the world's finest high-performance carmakers to provide a perfect driving experience on every surface. The structure and compound of the tread pattern delivers optimal handling in all driving conditions as well as perfect traction and braking on both wet and dry surfaces. Thanks to the dual compound and asymmetric design of the tread pattern, there's the right balance between speed and grip, as well as strong resistance to the high energy loads generated by the strong performance of the cars to which these tyres are fitted. The prominent blocks on the shoulder of the tyre and continuous central groove benefit high performance when cornering, keeping the car on the right line.

MORE THAN 30 SIZES AVAILABLE, ALSO WITH PNCS

There are more than 30 sizes available for the Pirelli P Zero Corsa between 19 and 22 inches, all marked with symbols denoting the most prestigious car manufacturers in the world, to signify the special relationship between the car and the tyre fitted to it. Made according to Pirelli's 'perfect fit' philosophy, the P Zero Corsa puts the accent on sporting performance and provides the best possible driveability and control, giving the driver a direct connection via the steering wheel. To improve internal acoustic comfort, some sizes of P Zero Corsa are available with Pirelli's noise-cancelling system (PNCS). This consists of a sound-deadening material within the actual tyre that soaks up air vibrations and so reduces road noise.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 10:48:02 UTC.


