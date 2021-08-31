PIRELLI P ZERO TROFEO R: RECORD PERFORMANCE WITH THE NEW AUDI RS 3 AT THE EPIC NURBURGRING

TAILOR-MADE TYRES DERIVED FROM MOTORSPORT CHOSEN TOGETHER WITH THE P ZERO AS ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR THE NEW AUDI

Milan, 31 August 2021 - The Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R has set a fresh record with the new Audi RS 3 at the legendary Nurburgring circuit in Germany, showcasing the capabilities of Pirelli's most sporting street tyre. The Audi set a new record of 7m40.748s on the 20.8-kilometre circuit, beating the previous record for compact cars by 4.64 seconds, which was established back in 2019.

This record was achieved thanks also to the performance of the Trofeo R tyres, in 265/30Z R19 size at the front and 245/35Z R19 at the back. The larger tyres at the front are a particular factor in enhancing the driving experience to deliver a sportier feel.

TAILOR MADE P ZERO TROFEO R TYRES FOR ROAD AND TRACK

Together with their counterparts from Audi, Pirelli's engineers developed a bespoke version of the P Zero Trofeo R for this latest RS 3: track tyres also homologated for road use, which are derived from Pirelli's experience in premier global motorsport championships. This tyre uses the latest technology, especially when it comes to compound, structure, and tread pattern, combining the best possible performance on the road as well as the track. For example, the tread pattern design is created to favour stability on the straights as well as shortening braking distances and improving lateral grip through corners. These tyres are made at Pirelli's Izmit factory in Turkey, a facility that also produces motorsport tyres for all the different motorsport championships that Pirelli is involved in, using exactly the same technology and equipment that is utilised to make state-of-the-art motorsport tyres.

P ZERO: EVERYDAY PERFORMANCE ALONGSIDE RESPECT FOR THE ENVIRONMENT

An alternative to the P Zero Trofeo R tyre is the famous P Zero, which is designed for everyday use for drivers less inclined towards track days. This tyre combines performance and comfort without compromising speed, sportiness and control. As well as complementing the sporting nature of the Audi RS 3, P Zero is also geared towards sustainability: the structure and materials of these tyres have been designed to optimise rolling resistance, earning it an 'A' rating on the European tyre label, with reduced fuel consumption and consequent benefits for the environment. The development of this tyre also made use of Pirelli's virtual design and simulation technology, reducing development time in order to react more quickly to Audi's requirements and offering other benefits in terms of sustainability, with fewer physical prototypes needed. These bespoke tyres carry a specific AO marking on the sidewall, denoting that they have been made to measure for Audi in line with Pirelli's 'perfect fit' strategy.