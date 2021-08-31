Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PIRELLI P ZERO TROFEO R: RECORD PERFORMANCE WITH THE NEW AUDI RS 3 AT THE EPIC NURBURGRING

08/31/2021 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAILOR-MADE TYRES DERIVED FROM MOTORSPORT CHOSEN TOGETHER WITH THE P ZERO AS ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR THE NEW AUDI

Milan, 31 August 2021-ThePirelli P Zero Trofeo R has set a fresh record with the new Audi RS 3 at the legendary Nurburgring circuit in Germany, showcasing the capabilities of Pirelli's most sporting street tyre. The Audi set a new record of 7m40.748s on the 20.8-kilometre circuit, beating the previous record for compact cars by 4.64 seconds, which was established back in 2019.

This record was achieved thanks also to the performance of the Trofeo R tyres, in 265/30Z R19 size at the front and 245/35Z R19 at the back. The larger tyres at the front are a particular factor in enhancing the driving experience to deliver a sportier feel.

TAILOR MADE P ZERO TROFEO R TYRES FOR ROAD AND TRACK

Together with their counterparts from Audi, Pirelli's engineers developed a bespoke version of the P Zero Trofeo R for this latest RS 3: track tyres also homologated for road use, which are derived from Pirelli's experience in premier global motorsport championships. This tyre uses the latest technology, especially when it comes to compound, structure, and tread pattern, combining the best possible performance on the road as well as the track. For example, the tread pattern design is created to favour stability on the straights as well as shortening braking distances and improving lateral grip through corners. These tyres are made at Pirelli's Izmit factory in Turkey, a facility that also produces motorsport tyres for all the different motorsport championships that Pirelli is involved in, using exactly the same technology and equipment that is utilised to make state-of-the-art motorsport tyres.

P ZERO: EVERYDAY PERFORMANCE ALONGSIDE RESPECT FOR THE ENVIRONMENT

An alternative to the P Zero Trofeo R tyre is the famous P Zero, which is designed for everyday use for drivers less inclined towards track days. This tyre combines performance and comfort without compromising speed, sportiness and control. As well as complementing the sporting nature of the Audi RS 3, P Zero is also geared towards sustainability: the structure and materials of these tyres have been designed to optimise rolling resistance, earning it an 'A' rating on the European tyre label, with reduced fuel consumption and consequent benefits for the environment. The development of this tyre also made use of Pirelli's virtual design and simulation technology, reducing development time in order to react more quickly to Audi's requirements and offering other benefits in terms of sustainability, with fewer physical prototypes needed. These bespoke tyres carry a specific AO marking on the sidewall, denoting that they have been made to measure for Audi in line with Pirelli's 'perfect fit' strategy.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 09:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
05:42aPIRELLI P ZERO TROFEO R : Record performance with the new audi rs 3 at the epic ..
PU
03:43aPIRELLI & C S P A : For the Motul French Round, eighth event of the FIM Superbik..
PU
08/29PIRELLI & C S P A : 2021 Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
08/28PIRELLI & C S P A : 2021 Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
08/23PIRELLI & C S P A : Redding and Razgatlioglu are the winners on Sunday for the W..
PU
08/23PIRELLI & C S P A : Scott Redding takes Race 1 in the WorldSBK Pirelli Navarra R..
PU
08/18PIRELLI & C S P A : P zero slick and the dallara stradale exp conquer mugello
PU
08/16PIRELLI & C S P A : announces the tyre options for the Navarra Round, 7th appoin..
PU
08/16PIRELLI & C S P A : Dominant victory for neuville at home with a flawless perfor..
PU
08/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pirelli, Nintendo, Novavax, Amazon, HelloFresh
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 022 M 5 939 M 5 939 M
Net income 2021 257 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2021 3 073 M 3 634 M 3 634 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 5 148 M 6 075 M 6 087 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,15 €
Average target price 5,46 €
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.16.13%6 075
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.-14.81%6 262
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED37.87%5 990
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.17.26%4 839
MRF LIMITED3.29%4 530
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-15.89%4 322