  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PIRELLI: THE PIRELLI CALENDAR RETURNS, BRYAN ADAMS TO SHOOT THE 2022 EDITION

06/08/2021 | 07:45am EDT
Milan, 8th June 2021 - Bryan Adams, musician and photographer, will shoot the 2022 Pirelli Calendar. The Canadian artist broke the news via his social media channels. 'I'm proud to have been chosen as the photographer of the Pirelli Calendar 2022. Combining photography and music for 'The Cal™' is very exciting and it will of course feature some extraordinary people. In a few weeks the shoot will begin. I am thrilled', he said. The announcement marks the return of the Pirelli Calendar, which was suspended last year in light of the Covid emergency. Apart from 2021, the history of 'The Cal™' saw suspensions in 1967 and then from 1975 to 1983.

Bryan Adams
Since the late 90's Bryan Adams has combined his rock career with his passion for photography, photographing musicians, actors and models to great acclaim. Past sitters have included Sir Mick Jagger, John Boyega, Amy Winehouse, Naomi Campbell and many others including politicians, statesmen and even HM The Queen who he photographed for her Golden Jubilee. His portraits have graced the pages of top publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ and Harper's Bazaar, as well as in his own celebrated art magazine Zoo. He has also published a number of books of his work, including 'American Women' (2004), 'Exposed' (2012), a project on Injured British war veterans entitled, 'Wounded: The Legacy of War' (2014), and 'Homeless' released in 2019. On the other side of the creative coin, his music over the past four decades has achieved Number 1 status in over 40 countries. He has 3 Academy Award and 5 Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award, and he will release his 15th album in 2021.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 11:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 866 M 5 923 M 5 923 M
Net income 2021 236 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2021 3 132 M 3 812 M 3 812 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 5 206 M 6 350 M 6 337 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 30 776
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,12 €
Last Close Price 5,21 €
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.17.44%6 350
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.28.97%9 583
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED36.41%5 959
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.36.29%5 894
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.6.70%5 421
MRF LIMITED8.82%4 799