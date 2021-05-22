PIRELLI: TWO SLATES PRESENTED FOR RENEWAL OF BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS WITHIN THE TERMS

Milan, 22 May 2021 - Pirelli & C. SpA announces that on May 19, 2021 Marco Polo International Italy Srl and Camfin SpA deposited the slate of candidates for the Board of Statutory Auditors of Pirelli & C. SpA, the renewal of which for the financial years 2021, 2022 and 2023 is on the agenda for the Shareholders' Meeting called for June 15, 2021 (in sole call).

The list of candidates of Marco Polo International Italy Srl and Camfin SpA which together hold 47.11% of the Pirelli's share capital is reported below:

Section 1 - Standing Auditors

Alberto Villani (born in Milano on November 30, 1962). Teresa Cristiana Naddeo (born in Torino on May 22, 1958). Antonella Carù (born in Varese on July 29, 1961). Francesca Meneghel (born in Treviso on December 2, 1961). Marco Giuliani (born in Napoli on June 18, 1959).

Section 2 - Alternate Auditors

Marco Taglioretti (born in Milano on January 12, 1960). Maria Sardelli (born in Potenza on June 2, 1965). Daniele Fossati (born in Carate Brianza on July 9, 1975).

Taking into account the tasks attributed to the Board of Statutory Auditors by the current legislation and the complexity of the Pirelli Group, Marco Polo International Italy Srl and Camfin SpA proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting to establish 75,000 euro for the gross annual remuneration of the Standing Auditors and 90,000 euro for the gross annual remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors. The members of the Board of Statutory Auditors eventually called to be appointed members of the Pirelli Supervisory Body may be awarded the remuneration due to the members of said Body established by the Board of Directors.

The company also announces that on May 20, 2021 a group of savings' management companies and institutional investors that are shareholders in Pirelli & C. SpA, which together 1,1% of the Pirelli's share capital, presented another list of candidates composed as follows:

Section 1 - Standing Auditors

Riccardo Foglia Taverna (born in Trivero on June 16, 1966).

Section 2 - Alternate Auditors

Franca Brusco (born in Catanzaro on October 5, 1971).

The Company will make the documentation required by current law, presented together with the lists, available to the public by May 25, 2021 by depositing it at the company headquarters, publishing it on Pirelli's website, Borsa Italiana's and via the authorized storage mechanismeMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com).