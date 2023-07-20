Milan,
20
July
2023
|
18:00
Europe/Amsterdam
PIRELLI: VARIATION TO FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2023
Cooling tower in Milan headquarters building
Milano, 20 July 2023- Pirelli & C. SpA announces that the Board of Directors meeting to review the half-year financial report at 30 June 2023 will take place on Thursday 27 July 2023 and no longer on Thursday 3 August 2023 as previously announced.
Published on: 20 July 2023, 18:00 CET
