Milan, 20 July 2023 - To ensure the maximum safety of our clients, Pirelli announces that it is carrying out a voluntary recall of some bicycle tyres P Zero Race TLR of the size 28-622 which were produced between the tenth week of 2023 and the 24th week of 2023. The recall refers to certain problems of compatibility of the tyre with some wheel rims. Pirelli immediately launched the recall campaign, interrupting the sale of the products concerned, also those already present in the commercial network, and is defining with the relevant bodies the methods of recall for those that have already been distributed. These methods will be announced on the web sitewww.pirellicycling.comshortly.
The tyres involved in the recall are the following:
|Model Name
Model Number on the box
Tire ID on sidewall
Production Date Code on sidewall
UPC Code on the box
|28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Classic
3984300
843L
|All date codes between "1023" to "2423"
|8019227398434
|28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR
4149600
496N
|All date codes between "1023" to "2423"
|8019227414967
|28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Yellow
4204400
044P
|All date codes between "1023" to "2423"
|8019227420449
|28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR White
4204500
045P
|All date codes between "1023" to "2423"
|8019227420456
|28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Red
4204600
046P
|All date codes between "1023" to "2423"
|8019227420463
|28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Gold
4416600
166T
|All date codes between "1023" to "2423"
|8019227441666
