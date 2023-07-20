Milan, 20 July 2023 - To ensure the maximum safety of our clients, Pirelli announces that it is carrying out a voluntary recall of some bicycle tyres P Zero Race TLR of the size 28-622 which were produced between the tenth week of 2023 and the 24th week of 2023. The recall refers to certain problems of compatibility of the tyre with some wheel rims. Pirelli immediately launched the recall campaign, interrupting the sale of the products concerned, also those already present in the commercial network, and is defining with the relevant bodies the methods of recall for those that have already been distributed. These methods will be announced on the web sitewww.pirellicycling.comshortly.

The tyres involved in the recall are the following:

Model Name

Model Number on the box

Tire ID on sidewall

Production Date Code on sidewall

UPC Code on the box

28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Classic

3984300

843L

All date codes between "1023" to "2423"8019227398434
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR

4149600

496N

All date codes between "1023" to "2423"8019227414967
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Yellow

4204400

044P

All date codes between "1023" to "2423"8019227420449
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR White

4204500

045P

All date codes between "1023" to "2423"8019227420456
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Red

4204600

046P

All date codes between "1023" to "2423"8019227420463
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Gold

4416600

166T

All date codes between "1023" to "2423"8019227441666
Published on: 20 July 2023, 13:21 CET

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 11:27:09 UTC.