    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sunday

12/12/2021 | 11:36am EST
In the second 23-lap Sprint Race held on Saturday evening, UNI-Virtuosi's Guanyu Zhou won ahead of Prema's Robert Shwartzman and Campos driver Ralph Boschung. The drivers all used the P Zero Yellow medium tyre but the fastest lap was set by DAMS driver Roy Nissany, who boxed to put on the P Zero Purple supersoft.
Half of the drivers began the 33-lap F2 Feature Race, which took place before the Formula 1 Grand Prix and features a compulsory pit-stop, on the supersoft compound, with the other half choosing the alternative strategy by starting on the medium. Piastri reclaimed the lead to win, having started from pole, with UNI-Virtuosi's Felipe Drugovich in third on the alternative strategy. Both compounds performed well, as per expectations.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 16:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 145 M 5 820 M 5 820 M
Net income 2021 289 M 327 M 327 M
Net Debt 2021 3 040 M 3 438 M 3 438 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 5 970 M 6 754 M 6 753 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 30 523
Free-Float 33,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,97 €
Average target price 5,97 €
Spread / Average Target 0,04%
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.34.67%6 754
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.14.76%8 558
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED36.54%5 736
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.31%4 250
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-18.62%4 190
MRF LIMITED-1.90%4 160