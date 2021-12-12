Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sunday

In the second 23-lap Sprint Race held on Saturday evening, UNI-Virtuosi's Guanyu Zhou won ahead of Prema's Robert Shwartzman and Campos driver Ralph Boschung. The drivers all used the P Zero Yellow medium tyre but the fastest lap was set by DAMS driver Roy Nissany, who boxed to put on the P Zero Purple supersoft.

Half of the drivers began the 33-lap F2 Feature Race, which took place before the Formula 1 Grand Prix and features a compulsory pit-stop, on the supersoft compound, with the other half choosing the alternative strategy by starting on the medium. Piastri reclaimed the lead to win, having started from pole, with UNI-Virtuosi's Felipe Drugovich in third on the alternative strategy. Both compounds performed well, as per expectations.