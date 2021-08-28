Log in
Summary

Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday

08/28/2021
The 44-lap Belgian Grand Prix is always a complicated race to predict the strategy for, featuring the longest and most variable lap of the season, with unpredictable weather and a high probability of safety cars. In fact, it was a safety car that influenced the strategy last year, with nearly all the drivers changing tyres just once on lap 11: comparatively early in the race, meaning that careful tyre management was required towards to the end. On that occasion, the winning strategy was P Zero Yellow medium to P Zero White hard.
This year looks very different. For a start, race conditions are set to be much cooler than last year. And there's a strong chance of rain too, with the Cinturato Green intermediate tyres dominating the day's action.
Cooler weather should in theory make a one-stopper easier to achieve, but it might also push more drivers towards the P Zero Red soft, with a two-stopper coming into play, although in general teams like to limit the number of pit stops.
If it is dry, starting on the medium tyre offers the maximum flexibility, but with a wet qualifying session (as was the case today) and a dry race, all the drivers can start on whichever compound they choose out of their allocation.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 16:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 022 M 5 923 M 5 923 M
Net income 2021 257 M 303 M 303 M
Net Debt 2021 3 073 M 3 625 M 3 625 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 5 194 M 6 124 M 6 126 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,19 €
Average target price 5,46 €
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.17.17%6 124
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.-11.00%6 536
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED39.20%6 026
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.23%4 762
MRF LIMITED1.61%4 440
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-13.39%4 434