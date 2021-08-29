Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday

Trident's Mick Doohan claimed two victories in Formula 3 on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, with each race run on the wet tyres under heavy rain. On each occasion, Doohan started from pole. The safety car was a big feature of both races, with Doohan leading from start to finish. He briefly lost the lead to Victor Martins in Sunday's race, but the MP Motorsport driver was judged to have overtaken by going off the track, and so was forced to give the place back. Managing the re-starts carefully was key to success, as with cool weather and the comparatively low speed of the safety car, it was easy for tyre pressures and temperatures to drop, affecting performance.