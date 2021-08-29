Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday

08/29/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
Trident's Mick Doohan claimed two victories in Formula 3 on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, with each race run on the wet tyres under heavy rain. On each occasion, Doohan started from pole. The safety car was a big feature of both races, with Doohan leading from start to finish. He briefly lost the lead to Victor Martins in Sunday's race, but the MP Motorsport driver was judged to have overtaken by going off the track, and so was forced to give the place back. Managing the re-starts carefully was key to success, as with cool weather and the comparatively low speed of the safety car, it was easy for tyre pressures and temperatures to drop, affecting performance.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 17:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 022 M 5 923 M 5 923 M
Net income 2021 257 M 303 M 303 M
Net Debt 2021 3 073 M 3 625 M 3 625 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 5 194 M 6 124 M 6 126 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.17.17%6 124
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.-11.00%6 536
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED39.20%6 026
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.23%4 762
MRF LIMITED1.61%4 440
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-13.39%4 434