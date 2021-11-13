Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix - Saturday

Tomorrow all the compounds can play a key role. The fastest strategy for the 71-lap Brazilian Grand Prix should be a two-stopper but a lot will depend on track temperature; the weather should be a little warmer. Today the P Zero Red soft and P Zero Yellow medium tyres showed similar performance but higher levels of wear than expected. On paper, a two-stopper using the medium followed by two sets of P Zero White hard should be the fastest option. Another possibility (really close in terms of overall race time) is to use all three compounds: starting on the medium and then using the hard for the central stint, before finishing on the soft. But a one-stop is another possibility. This could be medium to hard, to benefit from a long opening stint and gain track position, or alternatively soft to hard (although this would require more management, with the cars full of fuel at the start of the race). Under Sprint Qualifying regulations, the drivers are allowed to start the grand prix on whichever compound they choose, irrespective of the tyres used in Sprint Qualifying today.