    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix - Saturday

11/13/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Tomorrow all the compounds can play a key role. The fastest strategy for the 71-lap Brazilian Grand Prix should be a two-stopper but a lot will depend on track temperature; the weather should be a little warmer. Today the P Zero Red soft and P Zero Yellow medium tyres showed similar performance but higher levels of wear than expected. On paper, a two-stopper using the medium followed by two sets of P Zero White hard should be the fastest option. Another possibility (really close in terms of overall race time) is to use all three compounds: starting on the medium and then using the hard for the central stint, before finishing on the soft. But a one-stop is another possibility. This could be medium to hard, to benefit from a long opening stint and gain track position, or alternatively soft to hard (although this would require more management, with the cars full of fuel at the start of the race). Under Sprint Qualifying regulations, the drivers are allowed to start the grand prix on whichever compound they choose, irrespective of the tyres used in Sprint Qualifying today.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 22:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 108 M 5 845 M 5 845 M
Net income 2021 286 M 327 M 327 M
Net Debt 2021 3 086 M 3 531 M 3 531 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 5 760 M 6 594 M 6 591 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 30 523
Free-Float 33,9%
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.29.93%6 594
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.15.27%8 589
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED43.51%6 136
MRF LIMITED3.28%4 457
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.96%4 319
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-21.79%4 017