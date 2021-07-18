Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 British Grand Prix - Sunday

The 29-lap Formula 2 feature race was run in warm conditions of 28 degrees on Sunday morning, with UNI-Virtuosi driver Guanyu Zhou emerging as the winner from second on the grid after out-dragging Prema's poleman (and current championship leader) Oscar Piastri off the line. Most of the drivers started on the P Zero Yellow medium tyre, with the exception of six who went for the P Zero White hard tyre. Several drivers switched to the hard as soon as the pit window opened after lap six, including Carlin's Dan Ticktum, who finished second. As more of the medium-equipped drivers made their stops, this allowed those who had started on the hards to move up the running order. The highest-placed of them at the finish was Hitech's Juri Vips, who finished seventh after leading the race before his pit stop on lap 19. Despite the very warm conditions, the medium tyre also stood up well - with Trident's Bent Viscaal running a long first stint of 15 laps on a used set to challenge the frontrunners, before eventually finishing 13th.