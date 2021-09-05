Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Dutch Grand Prix – Sunday

Yesterday's Race 2 was won by MP Motorsport driver Victor Martins, who fought his way up from fifth on the grid to take the lead. Reverse grid polesitter Ido Cohen (Carlin) got a poor start to let Trident's Clement Novalak past, but Novalak was eventually overhauled by his fellow Frenchman after a race affected by two safety cars. Today's Race 3 was claimed by Prema's championship leader Dennis Hauger, who started from pole, while Trident's David Schumacher lost second following some contact, bringing out a virtual safety car and promoting Novalak to runner-up once more. The P Zero White hard tyre was nominated this weekend (each race lasting 24 laps with no compulsory pit stops) providing a strong performance. The next and final round of the championship has been moved forward from Austin to Sochi.