    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Dutch Grand Prix – Sunday

09/05/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
Yesterday's Race 2 was won by MP Motorsport driver Victor Martins, who fought his way up from fifth on the grid to take the lead. Reverse grid polesitter Ido Cohen (Carlin) got a poor start to let Trident's Clement Novalak past, but Novalak was eventually overhauled by his fellow Frenchman after a race affected by two safety cars. Today's Race 3 was claimed by Prema's championship leader Dennis Hauger, who started from pole, while Trident's David Schumacher lost second following some contact, bringing out a virtual safety car and promoting Novalak to runner-up once more. The P Zero White hard tyre was nominated this weekend (each race lasting 24 laps with no compulsory pit stops) providing a strong performance. The next and final round of the championship has been moved forward from Austin to Sochi.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 05 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 16:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 022 M 5 965 M 5 965 M
Net income 2021 257 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2021 3 073 M 3 650 M 3 650 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 5 124 M 6 089 M 6 086 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,12 €
Average target price 5,46 €
Spread / Average Target 6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.15.59%6 089
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.-9.64%6 654
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED46.52%6 383
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.17.13%4 870
MRF LIMITED8.79%4 785
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-15.89%4 348