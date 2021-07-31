Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday

The 70-lap Hungarian Grand Prix is finely balanced between a one-stop and a two-stop strategy, with both approaches valid for the race, but a two-stopper being on paper quickest.

A lot will depend on two factors: starting tyres and temperatures. Those starting on the P Zero Red soft C4 tyre could favour a two-stopper, with a number of potential options involving a switch to the P Zero Yellow medium C3 tyre for the last two stints or possibly even a final run on the soft tyre at the end of the race - especially if there is scope to score an extra championship point for fastest lap. Using all three compounds is another viable possibility.

However, with the notorious difficulty of overtaking at the Hungaroring, track position is key; so this could encourage more drivers towards a one-stopper. Those starting on the medium tyre can definitely make that strategy work, by switching to the P Zero White hard C2 tyre for the remainder of the race. But soft to hard is also possible, although slower.

The weather will probably be the deciding factor. Up to now, there have been record track temperatures, and the predicted rain has so far failed to materialise substantially.