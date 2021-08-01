Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday

Matteo Nannini claimed victory in Saturday afternoon's second 22-lap race. The HWA Racelab driver made a strong start from third on the grid to take second at the first corner and then moved into the lead on lap four. In 45 degrees of track temperature, managing the P Zero Yellow compound was vital.

Sunday's race was very different, getting underway in the wet behind the safety car with all the field on the Cinturato Blue wet tyres (only one wet-weather tyre is available for Formula 3). Prema's Dennis Hauger, who started from second on the grid, overhauled his pole-sitting team mate Arthur Leclerc to extend his championship lead. Towards the end of the race the track dried and Nannini gambled on a move to slicks, but although he was much quicker than the drivers remaining on wets, he was affected by a safety car and ran out of laps to make the difference. Nonetheless, the wet tyres stood up well to a wide variety of wet and dry conditions.