Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday

08/01/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Matteo Nannini claimed victory in Saturday afternoon's second 22-lap race. The HWA Racelab driver made a strong start from third on the grid to take second at the first corner and then moved into the lead on lap four. In 45 degrees of track temperature, managing the P Zero Yellow compound was vital.
Sunday's race was very different, getting underway in the wet behind the safety car with all the field on the Cinturato Blue wet tyres (only one wet-weather tyre is available for Formula 3). Prema's Dennis Hauger, who started from second on the grid, overhauled his pole-sitting team mate Arthur Leclerc to extend his championship lead. Towards the end of the race the track dried and Nannini gambled on a move to slicks, but although he was much quicker than the drivers remaining on wets, he was affected by a safety car and ran out of laps to make the difference. Nonetheless, the wet tyres stood up well to a wide variety of wet and dry conditions.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 17:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
01:32pPIRELLI & C S P A : 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
07/31PIRELLI & C S P A : 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
07/30PIRELLI & C S P A : Performance on the track and driving pleasure on the road wi..
PU
07/26WORLDSBK AT ASSEN : Jonathan Rea relies on the new Pirelli development solutions..
PU
07/26PIRELLI & C S P A : Hat trick for Jonathan Rea at Assen and three different manu..
PU
07/26PIRELLI & C S P A : P zero ra tyres lock out the podium on rally di roma
PU
07/20PIRELLI & C S P A : Rovanpera claims historic victory with pirelli scorpion kx i..
PU
07/20PIRELLI & C S P A : relies on new front solutions for the Assen round of the MOT..
PU
07/18PIRELLI & C S P A : 2021 British Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
07/15PIRELLI & C S P A : A look into the future of formula 1® with new 18-inch tyres ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 903 M 5 818 M 5 818 M
Net income 2021 237 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2021 3 104 M 3 684 M 3 684 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 5 098 M 6 047 M 6 050 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 30 776
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,10 €
Average target price 5,24 €
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.15.00%6 047
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.6.31%7 820
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED44.21%6 170
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.72%5 120
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-2.16%4 999
MRF LIMITED5.55%4 559