Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Italian Grand Prix - Saturday

The fastest strategy on paper for the 53-lap Italian Grand Prix is a one-stopper, starting on theP Zero Yellow medium C3and then going onto theP Zero Red softC4. However, also switching from the soft or the medium to the P Zero White hard C2 can be a very good option, so all the compounds can play an important role. The information from sprint qualifying showed how both the soft and medium are valid choices as starting tyres, and the teams will have gained vital information from their performance during this afternoon's race.

A two-stopper is distinctly slower, but the best option in this case would be a soft-medium-soft strategy. The possibilities are in fact more open than usual at a sprint qualifying weekend, as nobody is locked into starting the grand prix on the tyres with which they set their fastest times in Q2.