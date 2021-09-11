Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Italian Grand Prix - Saturday

09/11/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
The fastest strategy on paper for the 53-lap Italian Grand Prix is a one-stopper, starting on theP Zero Yellow medium C3and then going onto theP Zero Red softC4. However, also switching from the soft or the medium to the P Zero White hard C2 can be a very good option, so all the compounds can play an important role. The information from sprint qualifying showed how both the soft and medium are valid choices as starting tyres, and the teams will have gained vital information from their performance during this afternoon's race.
A two-stopper is distinctly slower, but the best option in this case would be a soft-medium-soft strategy. The possibilities are in fact more open than usual at a sprint qualifying weekend, as nobody is locked into starting the grand prix on the tyres with which they set their fastest times in Q2.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 17:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 027 M 5 937 M 5 937 M
Net income 2021 262 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2021 3 080 M 3 638 M 3 638 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 5 120 M 6 056 M 6 047 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,12 €
Average target price 5,55 €
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.15.50%6 056
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.-3.61%7 110
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED49.33%6 464
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.09%4 688
MRF LIMITED5.52%4 611
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-17.71%4 249