Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Italian Grand Prix - Sunday

Prema driver Oscar Piastri won the feature race from pole, which contains a compulsory pit stop, after a 30-lap encounter that was characterised by multiple safety cars. This was also a reason why tyre wear and degradation were not really a factor. Most drivers started on the P Zero Red soft tyres and then switched to the P Zero Yellow medium on lap eight, taking advantage of a 'free' pit stop during the second safety car. Carlin's Dan Ticktum gambled on the exact opposite strategy: taking a long 22-lap initial stint on the medium and then switching to the soft, hoping for a late safety car. He got his wish with eight laps to go and was able to convert eighth on the grid into third at the finish, having overtaken eight cars after making the most of the extra speed of the fresh soft rubber. The race ended under a fourth and final safety car, with second place for UNI-Virtuosi's Guanyu Zhou (from third on the grid) meaning that he trails Piastri by 15 points in the title race.