PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Italian Grand Prix - Sunday

09/12/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
Prema driver Oscar Piastri won the feature race from pole, which contains a compulsory pit stop, after a 30-lap encounter that was characterised by multiple safety cars. This was also a reason why tyre wear and degradation were not really a factor. Most drivers started on the P Zero Red soft tyres and then switched to the P Zero Yellow medium on lap eight, taking advantage of a 'free' pit stop during the second safety car. Carlin's Dan Ticktum gambled on the exact opposite strategy: taking a long 22-lap initial stint on the medium and then switching to the soft, hoping for a late safety car. He got his wish with eight laps to go and was able to convert eighth on the grid into third at the finish, having overtaken eight cars after making the most of the extra speed of the fresh soft rubber. The race ended under a fourth and final safety car, with second place for UNI-Virtuosi's Guanyu Zhou (from third on the grid) meaning that he trails Piastri by 15 points in the title race.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 16:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 027 M 5 937 M 5 937 M
Net income 2021 262 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2021 3 080 M 3 638 M 3 638 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 5 120 M 6 056 M 6 047 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,12 €
Average target price 5,55 €
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.15.50%6 056
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.-3.61%7 110
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED49.33%6 464
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.09%4 688
MRF LIMITED5.52%4 611
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-17.71%4 249