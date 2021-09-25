Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Russian Grand Prix - Saturday

09/25/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

If it's dry, the 53-lap Russian Grand Prix should be one-stop race, unless there's a safety car or any other anomaly.
The pit lane time loss is quite big in Sochiat around 25 seconds: another factor that drives teams towards a one-stopper. Tomorrow they should all be able to run the theoretically optimaltyrestrategy, as wet conditions in qualifying mean that every driver has a free choice of starttyre, rather than having to go with their Q2 best timetyre.
Medium C4 to hard C3 is set to be the preferred strategy, also because this allows the greatest degree of flexibility, with a wide pit stop window that maximises opportunities to take advantage of safety cars or other race circumstances. Soft C5 to hard C3 is also a viable possibility, while soft C5 to medium C4 is marginal in terms of wear.
As always, there's the option to do something completely different and start on the hard compound before switching to a softer compound much later in the race, but that is more of an unknown quantity.This might be a good option for those starting lower down the grid, to carry out a longer first stint. With two of the frontrunners starting at the back due to engine changes, it will be interesting to see which tactics they choose.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 15:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
11:12aPIRELLI & C S P A : 2021 Russian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
09/21PIRELLI & C S P A : And the lamborghini countach celebrate 50 years together
PU
09/21PIRELLI & C S P A : heads to the Jerez - Angel Nieto circuit for the tenth round of the MO..
PU
09/20PIRELLI : Un global compact lead confirmed, the only automobiles & parts sector company at..
PU
09/20PIRELLI & C S P A : Ducati one-two-three in WorldSBK on the podium of the Barcelona Circui..
PU
09/20AN EVENTFUL WEEKEND AT MONTMELÓ : three different manufacturers win in WorldSBK; Razgatlio..
PU
09/14PIRELLI & C S P A : The vr46 riders academy chooses pirelli as partner for its motorcycle ..
PU
09/14CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Appoints Iveco Unit CFO
MT
09/14CNH INDUSTRIAL N : Appoints Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer of Iveco Group
MT
09/14PIRELLI & C S P A : on its way to the Circuit of Barcelona, tyre solutions for the Hyundha..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 039 M 5 904 M 5 904 M
Net income 2021 263 M 308 M 308 M
Net Debt 2021 3 100 M 3 633 M 3 633 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 5 260 M 6 159 M 6 164 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,26 €
Average target price 5,59 €
Spread / Average Target 6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.18.66%6 159
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED61.32%6 953
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.-16.29%6 154
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.13.96%4 637
MRF LIMITED4.95%4 566
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-19.18%4 153