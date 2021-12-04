Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Saturday

12/04/2021 | 03:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 50-lap Saudi Arabia Grand Prix should be a one-stopper. The fastest one-stopper should be from P Zero Yellow medium C3 to White hard C2, which the majority of drivers look set to select - as can be seen by nearly all the frontrunners who chose to get through Q2 on the medium compound. Starting on the medium gives more options as it leaves the door open to either a one or a two-stopper, and it also enables drivers to run a relatively long first stint, with a wide pit stop window. An alternative is a soft to hard strategy, which is just as quick on paper but might need a little bit more management, depending on the car.
A two-stopper is distinctly slower, but the fastest should be using all the compounds: one stint on the medium, followed by one on the hard and the last on soft.
However, it might not be as straightforward as that. With Jeddah being brand new circuit, there are still a number of unknown factors to consider: and one of them might be the seemingly high probability of a safety car - as is the case at any street circuit with little run-off area. If that's the case, then it could make a 'free' pit stop possible.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 20:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
03:22pPIRELLI & C S P A : 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
12/03PIRELLI & C S P A : Causes of tyre deflations in qatar identified
PU
12/02PIRELLI & C S P A : And politecnico of milan sign off a new research programme that includ..
PU
11/24PIRELLI & C S P A : Announces the arrival of diablo rosso iv corsa, the tyre offering spor..
PU
11/22PIRELLI & C S P A : Evo MAGAZINE NAMES PIRELLI P ZERO 2021 THE BEST ULTRA HIGH PERFORMANCE..
PU
11/22PIRELLI & C S P A : Pace hots up in cool conditions of monza with new p zero hard tyre
PU
11/22PIRELLI & C S P A : The Pirelli Indonesian Round closes out the MOTUL FIM World Superbike ..
PU
11/22PIRELLI & C S P A : On Saturday of the WorldSBK Pirelli Indonesian Round Raffaele De Rosa ..
PU
11/20PIRELLI & C S P A : Awarded fia's three-star environmental accreditation
PU
11/19PIRELLI & C S P A : New pirelli p zero hard compound showcases adaptability to road and tr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 153 M 5 830 M 5 830 M
Net income 2021 291 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2021 3 058 M 3 460 M 3 460 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 5 546 M 6 260 M 6 274 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 30 523
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,55 €
Average target price 5,85 €
Spread / Average Target 5,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.24.97%6 260
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.9.70%8 171
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED33.86%5 659
MRF LIMITED-2.34%4 167
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.90%4 138
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-22.70%3 980