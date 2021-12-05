Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Sunday

12/05/2021 | 04:22pm EST
"We witnessed an action-packed race that was filled with drama, incidents and safety cars. Under those circumstances, strategy becomes a question of reacting to rapidly changing events as quickly as possible and making the right calls under pressure, also considering the individual allocation available. With such an unpredictable situation, there were a number of unknown factors, and the track was also extremely dirty with a lot of debris from all the incidents. In the end, we saw a spectacular duel with no holds barred between the two championship protagonists, on different tyres. The hard tyre was one of the keys to the race win thanks to its low degradation level and consistent performance until the very end. Now we look forward to a thrilling championship finale at the last race for our 13-inch tyres in Abu Dhabi".

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 153 M 5 830 M 5 830 M
Net income 2021 291 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2021 3 058 M 3 460 M 3 460 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 5 546 M 6 260 M 6 274 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 30 523
Free-Float 33,9%
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,55 €
Average target price 5,85 €
Spread / Average Target 5,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.24.97%6 260
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.9.70%8 171
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED33.86%5 659
MRF LIMITED-2.34%4 167
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.90%4 138
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-22.70%3 980