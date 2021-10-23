Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 United States Grand Prix - Saturday

10/23/2021 | 08:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the high temperatures and high abrasion at COTA, a two-stopper looks optimal tomorrow, especially as the warm weather is expected to remain for the race.
The exact strategy that each driver selects will also obviously depend on the tyres that they have left in their individual allocations, but the fastest way on paper to tackle the 56-lap race involves one stint on the P Zero Red soft or P Zero Yellow medium and two on the P Zero White hard. These two options appear to be very close.
Managing the wear and degradation on the soft tyre is going to be crucial, so those wanting to try a one-stop strategy will only be able to do this using medium and hard, but this appears not to be easy to achieve.
As can be expected at this stage of the season, there are a few drivers starting out of position due to engine change penalties: they might be tempted to fit the hard tyre at the start and run a long first stint to gain track position. However, COTA is a circuit with several overtaking opportunities and a reasonably small pit lane time loss, so the advantage of a one-stop strategy could be slightly less than usual.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 00:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
10/23PIRELLI & C S P A : 2021 United States Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
10/22PIRELLI & C S P A : And trek-segafredo boost their partnership for 2022
PU
10/21PIRELLI : How to travel safely and legally in winter
PU
10/19PIRELLI & C S P A : Concludes 18-inch formula 1 testing
PU
10/18PIRELLI & C S P A : Seventy-fifth world title in motocross arrives at the spanish grand pr..
PU
10/18PIRELLI & C S P A : P zero ra wrc shows reliability on wet and dry asphalt
PU
10/18PIRELLI & C S P A : In Argentina Scott Redding wins WorldSBK Race 2, victory for Jules Clu..
PU
10/18MOTUL WORLDSBK ARGENTINEAN ROUND : Toprak Razgatlioglu wins WorldSBK Race 1, new race reco..
PU
10/18PIRELLI & C S P A : Neuville wins on debut of new p zero ra wrch a
PU
10/15PIRELLI & C S P A : P zero ra wrc has passed the catalan exam
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 039 M 5 867 M 5 867 M
Net income 2021 262 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2021 3 104 M 3 614 M 3 614 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 5 060 M 5 886 M 5 891 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,06 €
Average target price 5,61 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.14.14%5 886
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.8.19%8 054
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED51.11%6 412
MRF LIMITED6.56%4 564
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.26%4 458
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-20.89%4 047