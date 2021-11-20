Pirelli & C S p A : AWARDED FIA'S THREE-STAR ENVIRONMENTAL ACCREDITATION

Pirelli's Senior Vice President of Prestige, Motorsport, Sustainability, and Future Mobility Giovanni Tronchetti Provera commented: "It's a great honour for us to achieve the recognition of three stars from the FIA, as a focus on environmental sustainability is central to Pirelli's development strategy and fully embedded in our motorsport business model. We have always placed an emphasis on sustainability in motorsport, working closely with the FIA and fully sharing the same vision of sustainable mobility and sport."

FIA President Jean Todt said: "The FIA certification programme is an important standard to measure sustainability across motor sport. Congratulations to Pirelli's motorsport team for achieving the level required to attain the three-star rating, which underlines its commitment to our crucial common objectives for environment."

Stefano Domenicali, President and Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1™, added: "Pirelli has demonstrated a clear environmental direction and commitment that has led to it becoming the very first tyre company to pick up this award in motorsport. Formula 1 is well known for its innovation and technology, and we are using that heritage to ensure we have a sustainable future and solutions that can make a real-world difference. I want to congratulate Pirelli on this very impressive achievement and their ongoing dedication to Formula 1."

Pirelli's commitment to the creation of sustainable value, a characteristic of the company's responsible management and its economic, social and environmental performances, has resulted in its inclusion in some of the world's most prestigious sustainability stock market indices. In 2021, Pirelli was confirmed in the Dow Jones World and Europe Sustainability Indices and Global Compact LEAD of the United Nations: the only company from the Automobiles and Parts sector at global level. In 2020, the company was reconfirmed as one of the Global Leaders in the fight against climate change, gaining a place on the CDP's Climate A list. Pirelli was also the only company in the Auto Components sector worldwide to be awarded the Gold Class Distinction in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021.

About the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme:

The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme is aimed at helping motor sport and mobility stakeholders worldwide to measure and enhance their environmental performance. By introducing a clear and consistent environmental management system, it provides stakeholders with a three-level framework against which to accredit their activities:

1. One-Star - Basic practice: Demonstrate basic environmental performance and a commitment to improve.

2. Two-Star - Good practice: Demonstrate good environmental performance and be close to follow internationally developed roadmaps toward environmental management.

3. Three-Star - Best practice: Demonstrate best practice and commitment to seek continual improvement through the implementation of an environmental management system.