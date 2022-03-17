Log in
Pirelli & C S p A : BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. APPROVES RESULTS TO 31 DECEMBER 2021

03/17/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
Milan,
17
March
2022
|
18:38
Europe/Amsterdam
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. APPROVES RESULTS TO 31 DECEMBER 2021
corporate-investors

- Net profit of parent company Pirelli & C. Spa: 216.6 million euro (44.0 million on 31 December 2020)

- Consolidated net profit: 321.6 million euro (42.7 million on 31 December 2020)

- The Board will propose to the shareholders' meeting, called for 18 May, the distribution of a dividend of 0.161 euro per share for a total of 161 million euro

***

- Investments halted in Russia, excluding those linked to security. The activities of the factories will be progressivelylimited to finance salaries and services for employees

Milan, 17 March 2022 - The Board of Directors of Pirelli & C. Spa, met today and approved, confirming them, the consolidated results to 31 December 2021 which had already been announced to the market in preliminary and unaudited form on 23 February. Note that 2021 closed with a consolidated net profit of 321.6 million euro, an increase from 42.7 million euro in 2020.

The Board also approved the results of the parent company Pirelli & C. Spa that in 2021 posted a net profit of 216.6 million euro, an increase compared with 44.0 million euro in 2020. In accordance with the dividend policy of the 2021-2022|2025 industrial plan, the distribution of a dividend of 0.161 euro per share for a total of 161 million euro will be proposed at the shareholders' meeting.

The dividend for 2021 will be paid beginning from 25 May 2022 (coupon detachment 23 May 2022 and record date 24 May 2022).

Published on: 17 March 2022, 18:38 CET

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
