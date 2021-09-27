Pirelli & C S p A : Brace for Toprak Razgatlioglu on Sunday for the WorldSBK MOTUL Spanish Round; Aegerter wins in SSP and Sofuoglu in SSP300

The Sunday events of the MOTULSpanish Round came to a close after a busy schedule with four full races held on the Jerez - Angel Nieto Circuit. WorldSBK Race 1 replaced the sprint race on Sunday morning following the decision to suspend activities yesterday afternoon after the accident in WorldSSP300 Race 1, which involved Spanish rider Dean Berta Viñales, whose memory was honoured today by the entire WorldSBK paddock and by every rider on the podium.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK / Yamaha YZF R1) was the star of the day in the premier class, winning in WorldSBK Race 1 and Race 2 and increasing his advantage in the overall championship standings to twenty points. Rounding out the Race 1 podium were Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK / Kawasaki ZX-10RR) and Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati / Ducati Panigale V4 R) . In Race 2, on the other hand, the defending World Champion finished fifth, leaving the podium to Scott Redding and Álvaro Bautista (Team HRC / Honda CBR1000 RR-R) , who confirmed the outstanding results he had achieved in the previous rounds. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R6) was back on the track racing in the WorldSSP class with great style, taking his tenth win in the category with an advantage of sixty-two points over Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team / Yamaha YZF R6) in the championship rider standings.

Pirelli can be satisfied with the performance of their tyres on the Spanish circuit. The new front SC1 development solution in A0674 specs was used in Race 1 and in Race 2 by most of the riders on the grid. Specifically, the front solutions used, all in SC1 compound, guaranteed outstanding performance in an extremely wide range of temperatures. In fact, thermometer at the Andalusian circuit went from 28° C in Race 1 to 46° C in Race 2.

WorldSBK Race 1:

Pole man Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK / Yamaha YZF R1) had the best start of all the riders, but he was immediately put to the test by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK / Kawasaki ZX-10RR), who managed to snatch the race lead by the end of the first lap, demonstrating superior speed through the corners. Behind Razgatlioglu was his teammate, Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK / Yamaha YZF R1), and Ducati riders Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati / Ducati Panigale V4 R) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati / Ducati Panigale V4 R) who, however, crashed during the fifth lap and was forced to retire. At the mid-race point, the riders in the leading quartet, which included three different manufacturers, were all within less than one second of each other with Razgatlioglu consistently on Rea's pipes, looking for the best opportunity to attack for the win. The opportunity arrived at the first turn of the thirteenth lap, where the Turkish rider managed to gain the upper hand over Rea, then progressively pulling away and creating a safe gap of about one second. During the final lap, Redding became increasingly threatening to rookie Locatelli and managed to overtake him to finish on the podium behind Jonathan Rea (second) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (first). Andrea Locatelli took home a well-deserved fourth place and fifth went to Álvaro Bautista (Team HRC / Honda CBR1000 RR-R) who, for the fifth consecutive race, finished in the top five.

WorldSBK Race 1 Standings:

T. Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK / Yamaha YZF R1) J. Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK / Kawasaki ZX-10RR) S. Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati / Ducati Panigale V4 R) A. Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK / Yamaha YZF R1) Á. Bautista (Team HRC / Honda CBR1000 RR-R) L. Baz (Team GOELEVEN / Ducati Panigale V4 R) M. van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team / BMW M 1000 RR) A. Bassani (Motocorsa Racing / Ducati Panigale V4 R) A. Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK / Kawasaki ZX-10RR) G. Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team / Yamaha YZF R1) L. Haslam (Team HRC / Honda CBR1000 RR-R) E. Laverty (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team / BMW M 1000 RR) K. Nozane (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team / Yamaha YZF R1) J. Folger (Bonovo MGM Racing / BMW M 1000 RR) C. Ponsson (Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R1) M. Fritz (IXS-YART Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R1) L. Cresson (OUTDO TPR Team Pedercini Racing / Kawasaki ZX-10RR) A. Mantovani (Vince64 / Kawasaki ZX-10RR) L. Epis (OUTDO TPR Team Pedercini Racing / Kawasaki ZX-10RR)

Rt. M. Rinaldi (ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati / Ducati Panigale V4 R)

Rt. S. Cavalieri (Barni Racing Team / Ducati Panigale V4 R)

Rt. L. Mercado (MIE Racing HONDA Team / Honda CBR1000 RR-R)

WorldSBK Race 2:

Pole man and Race 1 winner Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK / Yamaha YZF R1) had the best start, moving into the lead ahead of Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK / Kawasaki ZX-10RR), who made an unsuccessful attempt to exploit a small mistake by the Turk, Michael Ruben Rinaldi (ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati / Ducati Panigale V4 R) and Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati / Ducati Panigale V4 R). The reigning World Champion dropped back two positions, leaving the podium spots to the two factory Ducati riders and heading up the quartet made up of Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK / Yamaha YZF R1), Álvaro Bautista (Team HRC / Honda CBR1000 RR-R) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing / Ducati Panigale V4 R). Redding consolidated the pace and, after battling with his teammate for second, caught up with Razgatlioglu, reducing the gap to just three tenths of a second. Locatelli and Bautista managed to gain the upper hand over Rea, relegated to defending sixth against Bassani, to then snatch the podium position from Rinaldi, thanks to a consistent race pace. Redding waited for the right time to take the lead, finding it four laps from the chequered flag, but Razgatlioglu responded shortly thereafter. The Yamaha rider finished first ahead of Scott Redding, with third place going to Álvaro Bautista after coming out on top of the thrilling battle with Locatelli.

WorldSBK Race 2 Standings:

T. Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK / Yamaha YZF R1) S. Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati / Ducati Panigale V4 R) Á. Bautista (Team HRC / Honda CBR1000 RR-R) A. Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK / Yamaha YZF R1) J. Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK / Kawasaki ZX-10RR) A. Bassani (Motocorsa Racing / Ducati Panigale V4 R) M. Rinaldi (ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati / Ducati Panigale V4 R) M. van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team / BMW M 1000 RR) L. Baz (Team GOELEVEN / Ducati Panigale V4 R) G. Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team / Yamaha YZF R1) E. Laverty (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team / BMW M 1000 RR) L. Haslam (Team HRC / Honda CBR1000 RR-R) J. Folger (Bonovo MGM Racing / BMW M 1000 RR) S. Cavalieri (Barni Racing Team / Ducati Panigale V4 R) L. Mercado (MIE Racing HONDA Team / Honda CBR1000 RR-R) M. Fritz (IXS-YART Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R1) A. Mantovani (Vince64 / Kawasaki ZX-10RR) L. Epis (OUTDO TPR Team Pedercini Racing / Kawasaki ZX-10RR)

Rt. K. Nozane (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team / Yamaha YZF R1)

Rt. C. Ponsson (Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R1)

Rt. L. Cresson (OUTDO TPR Team Pedercini Racing / Kawasaki ZX-10RR)

WorldSSP Race:

Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R6) had the best start, moving into the race lead straight away ahead of Pole man Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing / Kawasaki ZX-6R), Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team / Yamaha YZF R6) and Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team / Yamaha YZF R6) who, however, dropped back no fewer than five positions due to a mistake on turn 1 in the first lap. Dominique Aegerter demonstrated an incredible pace, setting a new race record and building up a gap of more than two seconds during the first part of the race. It was a battle for the third step of the podium between Manuel Gonzalez and Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Corse Clienti / MV Agusta F3 675) , with the Finnish MV Agusta rider managing to get the better of the Spaniard before setting off to chase down Oettl. In the last part of the race, there were no changes of position and Dominique Aegerter took his tenth Supersport win with a gap of over ten seconds ahead of Philipp Oettl, who took Kawasaki's one hundred fiftieth podium in WorldSSP. Third place went to Niki Tuuli, who confirmed his brilliant form, taking his second podium finish of the season after Barcelona.

WorldSSP Race Standings:

D. Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R6) P. Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing / Kawasaki ZX-6R) N. Tuuli (MV Agusta Corse Clienti / MV Agusta F3 675) M. Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team / Yamaha YZF R6) F. Caricasulo (Biblion Iberica Yamaha Motoxracing / Yamaha YZF R6) C. Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing / Kawasaki ZX-6R) R. De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura / Kawasaki ZX-6R) S. Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team / Yamaha YZF R6) S. Manzi (GMT94 Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R6) J. Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R6) M. Brenner (VFT Racing / Yamaha YZF R6) H. Soomer (Kallio Racing / Yamaha YZF R6) P. Sebestyen (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team / Yamaha YZF R6) F. Fuligni (VFT Racing / Yamaha YZF R6) C. Bergman (Wójcik Racing Team / Yamaha YZF R6) D. Martinez (WRP Wepol Racing / Yamaha YZF R6) K. Manfredi (Altogo Racing Team / Yamaha YZF R6) M. Herrera (Biblion Iberica Yamaha Motoxracing / Yamaha YZF R6) L. Taccini (Orelac Racing VerdNatura / Kawasaki ZX-6R) S. Frossard (Moto Team Jura Vitesse / Yamaha YZF R6) O. Vostatek (IXS-YART Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R6) S. Kawasaki (G.A.P. MOTOZOO Racing by Puccetti / Kawasaki ZX-6R)

Rt. L. Montella (Chiodo Moto Racing / Yamaha YZF R6)

Rt. R. Krummenacher (CM Racing / Yamaha YZF R6)

Rt. M. Vugrinec (Ferquest - Unior Racing Team / Yamaha YZF R6)

Rt. G. van Straalen (EAB Racing Team / Yamaha YZF R6)

Rt. U. Orradre (Yamaha MS Racing / Yamaha YZF R6)

Rt. H. Pratama (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R6)

Rt. E. Montero (DK Motorsport / Yamaha YZF R6)

Rt. V. Takala (Kallio Racing / Yamaha YZF R6)

WorldSSP300 Race 2:

Race 2 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship was the final event of the weekend. Taking the win was Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing / Yamaha YZF-R3) ahead of Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing / Kawasaki Ninja 400) and Japanese rider Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki / Kawasaki Ninja 400).

The Pirelli solutions chosen by the riders for WorldSBK Race 1, Race 2 and WorldSSP:

In WorldSBK Race 1, rider preferences varied for the front. Half the riders on the grid chose to race with the new A0674 SC1 development solution (option B) which was very popular from the first free practice sessions. The rest of the grid, including riders who were unable to test the new development solution, opted for the standard SC1 solution (option C), with the exception of Loris Cresson (OUTDO TPR Team Pedercini Racing / Kawasaki ZX-10RR), who chose the A0721 SC1 development solution (option A). As for the rear, fifteen riders out of twenty-two preferred the A0557 SCX development solution (option A), whereas Michael Rinaldi (ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati / Ducati Panigale V4 R), Loris Baz (Team GOELEVEN / Ducati Panigale V4 R), Leon Haslam (Team HRC / Honda CBR1000 RR-R) and Leandro Mercado (MIE Racing HONDA Team / Honda CBR1000 RR-R) preferred the standard SC0 solution (option B). The new A0415 SC0 development solution (option C) was used by Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes of the Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK and by Andrea Mantovani (Vince64 / Kawasaki ZX-10RR).

In WorldSBK Race 2, the afternoon temperatures (46° C compared with 28° C in the morning) convinced the riders to opt for the A0557 SCX development solution (option A) at the rear, with the exception of Andrea Mantovani, who confirmed his choice from Race 1. At the front, on the other hand, all the riders confirmed their choices from the morning race, except for Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing / Ducati Panigale V4 R) who switched to the standard SC1 (option C) and Michael van der Mark (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team / BMW M 1000 RR) who preferred changing to the A0674 SC1 development tyre (option B).

In WorldSSP Race 2, the entire grid decided to rely on the super soft standard SCX (option A) for the rear, whereas at the front, most of the riders raced on the soft standard SC1 (option B). Eleven riders opted for the A0460 SC1 development solution (option A), including two of the podium finishers, Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing / Kawasaki ZX-6R) and Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Corse Clienti / MV Agusta F3 675).

Pirelli statistics for WorldSBK Race 1:

Winner of the PIRELLI BEST LAP AWARD : Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK / Kawasaki ZX-10RR) in 1'39.837 on the 2nd lap

Most used front solution: A0674 SC1 development (11 out of 22 riders)

Most used rear solution: A0557 SC1 development (15 out of 22 riders)

Maximum race speed reached by Pirelli DIABLO™ Superbike tyres: 277.6 km/h, done by Álvaro Bautista (Team HRC / Honda CBR1000 RR-R) on the 1st lap

Number of solutions (dry, intermediate and wet) for the Superbike class: 5 front and 7 rear

Number of tyres available for each Superbike rider: 68, including 33 front and 35 rear

Air temperature: 22° C

Asphalt temperature: 28° C

Pirelli statistics for the WorldSSP Race:

Winner of the PIRELLI BEST LAP AWARD : Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R6) in 1'42.329 on the 4th lap (New race record)

Most used front solution: standard SC1 (18 out of 30 riders)

Most used rear solution: Standard SCX (30 out of 30 riders)

Maximum race speed reached by Pirelli DIABLO™ Superbike tyres: 244.9 km/h, done by Peter Sebestyen (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team / Yamaha YZF R6) on the 1st lap

Number of solutions (dry, intermediate and wet) for the Superbike class: 5 front and 5 rear

Number of tyres available for each Superbike rider: 46, including 24 front and 22 rear

Air temperature: 25° C

Asphalt temperature: 38° C

Pirelli statistics for WorldSBK Race 2: