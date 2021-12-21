Log in
Pirelli & C S p A : CALENDAR OF COMPANY EVENTS FOR 2022

12/21/2021 | 11:30am EST
Milan,
21
December
2021
|
17:10
Europe/Amsterdam
CALENDAR OF COMPANY EVENTS FOR 2022
corporate-investors
Milan, 21 December 2021- Pirelli & C. S.p.A. announces the following information in relation to board and shareholder meetings for the fiscal year 2022:
  • Board of Directors meeting to approve preliminary results for the year ending on December 31, 2021 will be held on February 23, 2022;
  • Board of Directors meeting to approve consolidated results for the year ending on December 31, 2021 will be held on March 17, 2022;
  • Board of Directors meeting to approve intermediary results for the three months ending on March 31, 2022 will be held on May 10, 2022;
  • Shareholders meeting to approve consolidated results for the year ending on December 31, 2021 will be held on May 11, 2022 (*);
  • Board of Directors meeting to approve intermediary results for the six months ending on June 30, 2022 will be held on August 4, 2022;
  • Board of Directors meeting to approve intermediary results for the nine months ending on September 30, 2022 will be held on November 9, 2022.

In 2022, as in previous years, Pirelli - maintaining the practice to date adopted and with the aim of guaranteeing continuity of information to the market - will continue to communicate, on a voluntary basis, with the timing and in the manner of previous announcements, additional quarterly financial information as foreseen in article 82-ter of Consob Regulation 11971/99.

Any changes to the calendar of company events for 2022 will be communicated promptly to the market.

(*)In compliance with the dispositions of Borsa Italiana, it should be noted that - taking into account the date set for the shareholders' meeting - the dividend payment relative to 2021, if approved, would take place in May 2022. The present communication does not in any manner represent a forecast with regard to the existence of the conditions for the distribution of dividends to count in the results for the current year and is made for the sole purpose of the regulatory compliance called for by Borsa Italiana.

Published on: 21 December 2021, 17:10 CET

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
