Pirelli & C S p A : CALENDAR OF COMPANY EVENTS FOR 2022

CALENDAR OF COMPANY EVENTS FOR 2022

Milan, 21 December 2021 - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. announces the following information in relation to board and shareholder meetings for the fiscal year 2022:

Board of Directors meeting to approve preliminary results for the year ending on December 31, 2021 will be held on February 23, 2022;

Board of Directors meeting to approve consolidated results for the year ending on December 31, 2021 will be held on March 17, 2022;

Board of Directors meeting to approve intermediary results for the three months ending on March 31, 2022 will be held on May 10, 2022;

Shareholders meeting to approve consolidated results for the year ending on December 31, 2021 will be held on May 11, 2022 ( * ) ;

Board of Directors meeting to approve intermediary results for the six months ending on June 30, 2022 will be held on August 4, 2022;

Board of Directors meeting to approve intermediary results for the nine months ending on September 30, 2022 will be held on November 9, 2022.

In 2022, as in previous years, Pirelli - maintaining the practice to date adopted and with the aim of guaranteeing continuity of information to the market - will continue to communicate, on a voluntary basis, with the timing and in the manner of previous announcements, additional quarterly financial information as foreseen in article 82-ter of Consob Regulation 11971/99.

Any changes to the calendar of company events for 2022 will be communicated promptly to the market.