  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/22 03:42:44 pm EDT
4.731 EUR   -3.07%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Pirelli & C S p A : CINTURATO RAIN TYRE TACKLES THE EXTREME CONDITIONS OF CROATIA

04/22/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
Heavy rain in Croatia created some of the most extreme conditions seen on an asphalt rally in recent memory.

Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made the most of the cleaner surfaces he encountered by running first on the road to pull out an impressive lead of more than a minute at the end of the opening day, ahead of the Hyundai duo of Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville.

Those running further down the order encountered roads that were made even more dirty by previous cars cutting corners, dragging mud and gravel onto the racing line and further reducing grip. As a result, many drivers had significant moments that compromised their chances.

With three different Rally 1 manufacturers in the top four, a fourth manufacturer - Citroen - currently leads the Rally 2 standings, in the top 10 courtesy of Frenchman Yohan Rossel. The Junior standings are currently led by Estonia's Robert Virves in his Ford Fiesta.

Despite the difficulty of the conditions, average speeds were still high: the fastest stage average was set by Toyota's Elfyn Evans on SS3, Krasic Vrskovac: 108.7kph.

Pirelli's rally activity manager Terenzio Testoni commented:"Today was run in truly extreme asphalt conditions that were right on the limit, which caught a few people out. Because of the low grip and slipperiness of the roads - down to so much water and mud on the surface - the drivers tended to take even deeper cuts than usual, on occasions damaging not only the wheel rims but also their tyres. It would have been a similar story in these conditions even on gravel tyres. Consequently, it's no surprise that the top three classified drivers were nearly a second per kilometre slower over the afternoon stages than they were on exactly the same loop in the morning."

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 18:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 730 M 6 177 M 6 177 M
Net income 2022 430 M 464 M 464 M
Net Debt 2022 2 716 M 2 928 M 2 928 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 4 745 M 5 115 M 5 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 29 023
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,88 €
Average target price 6,28 €
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Alberto Bastanzio Secretary, EVP-Compliance, Affairs & Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-20.09%5 300
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.62%5 487
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-45.83%4 132
MRF LIMITED-5.68%3 878
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-4.71%3 825
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-11.21%3 484