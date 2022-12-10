Pirelli & C S p A : CONFIRMED LEADER IN SUSTAINABILITY AT THE GLOBAL LEVEL WITH THE HIGHEST SCORE IN ITS SECTOR IN THE DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY WORLD AND EUROPE INDICES

PIRELLI CONFIRMED LEADER IN SUSTAINABILITY AT THE GLOBAL LEVEL WITH THE HIGHEST SCORE IN ITS SECTOR IN THE DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY WORLD AND EUROPE INDICES

Milan, 10 December 2022 -Pirelli has been confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices following their annual review conducted by S&P Global. The confirmation follows the announcement in October that Pirelli had achieved the Top Score in the ATX Auto Components sector, in the context of the S&P Global 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Pirelli obtained top marks in various management areas including: Governance and Due Diligence in the field of human rights, management of natural resources and reduction of CO2 emissions, innovation and cyber security, and completeness and transparency in social and environmental reporting, with a total of 85 points, the highest score in its sector at the global level.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli, commented: "Being part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, alongside the most virtuous companies in terms of sustainability at the global level, is an acknowledgement of our efforts and a source of pride for us all. Achieving the highest score in our sector shows that sustainability is the Pirelli business model, a growth strategy and, above all, a challenge to continually improve better in the creation of value for all Stakeholders."

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices of S&P Global are among the most important stock markets indices regarding sustainability at the world level. The analysis looks at over 13,000 companies annually.