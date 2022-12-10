Advanced search
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:37 2022-12-09 am EST
4.088 EUR   -0.29%
07:03aPirelli & C S P A : Confirmed leader in sustainability at the global level with the highest score in its sector in the dow jones sustainability world and europe indices
PU
11/17Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus On The New 911 Dakar : The first off-road tyre for the porsche 911
PU
11/03Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Pirelli & C S p A : CONFIRMED LEADER IN SUSTAINABILITY AT THE GLOBAL LEVEL WITH THE HIGHEST SCORE IN ITS SECTOR IN THE DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY WORLD AND EUROPE INDICES

12/10/2022 | 07:03am EST
Milan,
10
December
2022
|
12:55
Europe/Amsterdam
PIRELLI CONFIRMED LEADER IN SUSTAINABILITY AT THE GLOBAL LEVEL WITH THE HIGHEST SCORE IN ITS SECTOR IN THE DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY WORLD AND EUROPE INDICES
Cooling tower in Milan headquarters building
Cooling Tower in Milan Headquarters building

Milan, 10 December 2022 -Pirelli has been confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices following their annual review conducted by S&P Global. The confirmation follows the announcement in October that Pirelli had achieved the Top Score in the ATX Auto Components sector, in the context of the S&P Global 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Pirelli obtained top marks in various management areas including: Governance and Due Diligence in the field of human rights, management of natural resources and reduction of CO2 emissions, innovation and cyber security, and completeness and transparency in social and environmental reporting, with a total of 85 points, the highest score in its sector at the global level.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli, commented: "Being part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, alongside the most virtuous companies in terms of sustainability at the global level, is an acknowledgement of our efforts and a source of pride for us all. Achieving the highest score in our sector shows that sustainability is the Pirelli business model, a growth strategy and, above all, a challenge to continually improve better in the creation of value for all Stakeholders."

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices of S&P Global are among the most important stock markets indices regarding sustainability at the world level. The analysis looks at over 13,000 companies annually.

Published on: 10 December 2022, 12:55 CET

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 12:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
