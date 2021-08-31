Pirelli & C S p A : For the Motul French Round, eighth event of the FIM Superbike World Championship, Pirelli brings a new front Rain solution for the WorldSBK class

Next weekend the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship circus moves to France where, at the Nevers Magny-Cours circuit, the eighth round of the season will take place.

The brand of the elongated P logo will equip riders with a new front Rain solution for the WorldSBK class on top of the standard and development solutions already known, while the WorldSSP class will only have available standard solutions.

After twenty-one races, the WorldSBK Riders Standings of the Superbike World Championship has never been so close, with Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK / Kawasaki ZX-10RR), and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK / Yamaha YZF R1) on level points (311 points), followed by Scott Redding (ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati / Ducati Panigale V4 R) with 273 points.

In WorldSSP Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R6) leads the Championship with 257 points, 47 points clear of Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team / Yamaha YZF R6). In WorldSSP300 Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki / Kawasaki Ninja 400) is in first position with 129 points, eleven points clear of Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport - RT Motorsports by SKM - Kawasaki / Kawasaki Ninja 400).

Inaugurated over 60 years ago in 1960, the Nevers Magny-Cours circuit is 4411 metres long and has nine right-handers and eight to the left, with a minimum bend radius of 5 metres and a maximum of 474.45 metres plus a finishing straight which measures 250 metres in length. The maximum slope uphill is 2.38%, with a 2.68% descent. This track is characterised by sudden deceleration and re-acceleration changes, interspersed with medium length straights and plenty of altitude changes. In its default layout it also provides a hairpin (Adelaide) with one of the heaviest braking points present among the international circuits, arriving from a fast straight. The asphalt has a smooth and regular surface and therefore offers little natural grip, especially in case of low temperatures or in the wet. Moreover, in some points the riders are called to brake in the downhill sections putting the front tyre under stress.

The solutions for WorldSBK and WorldSSP class:

In the WorldSBK class, riders will be able to count on 5 front and 6 rear solutions, including slick, Intermediate and Rain solutions. The slick options for the front will be two: the standard SC1 in soft compound and the development SC1 A0508 that riders had the opportunity to try during the rounds of Misano, Assen, Most and Navarra. In case of bad weather, on top of the standard Rain option, Pirelli will make available the development Rain solution with A0593 specification: presented in Donington, this compound should offer better grip compared to the standard product, especially in corner entry and at maximum lean angle, even at low temperatures or in case of smooth asphalt.

There are six rear tyre options. Also in this round the standard SCX in super soft compound and the standard soft compound SC0 are confirmed. In addition to these, the riders will have available the development SCX solution with A0557 specification, which presents a new structure able to improve stability and support during acceleration.

As for what concerns wet solutions, at Magny-Cours Pirelli provides pilots with the development solution with X1251 specification, presented last year on this circuit, it uses a compound intended to offer more grip in wet conditions and particularly at low temperatures.

The WorldSSP riders will be able to count on two front options, the standard soft SC1 and the standard medium SC2, other than the two standard rear options, the super soft compound SCX and the soft compound SC0. Also the riders of the Supersport class will have available the Intermediate and Rain solutions in the case of rain.

More details on the tyre options for WorldSBK and WoldSSP are available in the technical sheets attached to this press release.

2020 statistics for Pirelli in Magny-Cours

Total number of tyres brought by Pirelli: 3.877

Number of solutions (including dry, intermediate and wet) for the WorldSBK class: 5 front and 7 rear.

Number of tyres available for each WorldSBK rider: 35 front and 39 rear.

Number of solutions for the WorldSSP class (including dry, intermediate and wet): 4 front and 4 rear.

Number of tyres available for each WorldSSP rider: 26 front and 24 rear

WorldSBK Best Lap Awards won by: Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK / Kawasaki ZX-10RR) in 1'48.268 (Race 1, lap 15) and Loris Baz (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R1) in 1'47.558 (Race 2, lap 7)

WorldSSP Best Lap Awards won by: A. Locatelli (BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team / Yamaha YZF R6) in 1'53.962 (Race 1, lap 17) and Hannes Soomer (Kallio Racing / Yamaha YZF R6) in 1'54.609 (Race 2, lap 14)

Temperature in Race 1: air 12° C, track 14° C

Temperature in Race 2: air 11° C, track 14° C

Maximum race speed reached by Pirelli DIABLO™ Superbike tyres: 278,5 km/h, by Michael van der Mark ( PATA YAMAHA WorldSBK Official Team / Yamaha YZF R1)