Pirelli & C S p A : GREEN MOBILITY FOR TPS GROUP EMPLOYEES WITH THE PIRELLI CYCL-e AROUND BIKE SHARING SERVICE

Milan, 29 May 2023- TPS Group has decided to encourage green mobility by making a fleet of e-bikes from the Pirelli 'CYCL-e around' service available to employees.

These are latest generation electric bicycles, with a range of 115km, which will be available at the offices in Gallarate, San Benedetto del Tronto and Turin. Easily bookable through a dedicated application, the pedal assisted bicycles can be used for work trips, for the home-office commute, but also for the weekend. The goal is to bring everyone closer to new, healthy, safe and sustainable mobility solutions at all times, during the working day and in your free time. Employees who use the service will be provided with everything necessary to move around the city in comfort and safety together with the e-bike: from the protective helmet to a bag for the padlock and battery charger.

"Through this initiative developed in collaboration with Pirelli we are strengthening the sustainability objectives which are an integral part of the strategies of the TPS Group", said Alessandro Rosso, CEO of TPS Group. "It is a sign of attention towards employees and towards the environment, to make our small contribution to a healthier lifestyle by encouraging the use of alternative forms of transport with zero emissions"

"The launch of the 'CYCL-e around' service by TPS Group confirms the attention of the corporate world to sustainability. It is a contribution to improving micro-mobility in cities using modern and zero-emission vehicles, in practical compliance with the United Nations sustainable development goals," said Francesco Bruno, Head of Micromobility Solutions at Pirelli.

TPS Group (www.tps-group.it) provides technical and engineering services for various industrial sectors, the main one being the aeronautical one. Listed on the EGM market of Borsa Italiana since 2017, the Company annually publishes the Sustainability Report which describes the policies adopted on ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) topics.

Strongly oriented towards technological innovation, TPS Group employs over 550 professionals with offices in Italy, Europe and the United States and is characterized by the ability to be alongside the customer in every design phase, enthusiastically facing the challenges of a constantly changing market. evolution.

Founded in 1872, Pirelli is one of the world's leading tire manufacturers specializing in consumer tyres for cars, motorcycles, bicycles and related services. Pirelli boasts a distinctive positioning in the High Value segment, with a high technological component, and is recognized for its attention to economic, social and environmental sustainability, as evidenced by the excellent ratings obtained in 2022 by the main Sustainable Finance Indexes. With 18 plants in 12 countries and approximately 31,300 employees, in 2022 it achieved revenues of 6.6 billion and invested approximately 5.3% of those in the High Value segment in R&D. Protagonist in motorsport, since 2011 it has been the exclusive supplier of F1©.