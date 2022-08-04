Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2022-08-04 pm EDT
4.319 EUR   +0.91%
03:38pPIRELLI & C S P A : Interim Financial Report at30 June 2022
PU
02:30pPirelli raises sales target as pricing power offsets inflation
RE
12:08pPIRELLI & C S P A : Board of pirelli & c. spa approves consolidated results to 30 june 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pirelli & C S p A : Interim Financial Report at30 June 2022

08/04/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL

REPORT

AT JUNE 30, 2022

PIRELLI & C. Società per Azioni (Joint Stock Company)

Milan Office

Milan OfficeViale Piero e Alberto Pirelli n. 25

Share Capital Euro 1,904,374,935.66

Milan Company Register No. 00860340157

REA (Economic Administrative Index) No. 1055

1

PIRELLI & C. S.p.A. - MILAN

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MACROECONOMIC AND MARKET SCENARIO ...........................................................................

6

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OF THE FIRST HALF-YEAR ..................................................................

10

GROUP PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS ..................................................................................

13

OUTLOOK FOR 2022...................................................................................................................

26

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE END OF THE HALF-YEAR..............................

28

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ..........................................................................

29

OTHER INFORMATION ...............................................................................................................

33

HALF YEAR REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ..........................................................

37

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT JUNE 30, 2022...

39

CERTIFICATIONS......................................................................................................................

107

2

The Board of Directors1

Chairman

Ning Gaoning

Executive Vice Chairman

and Chief Executive Officer

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Deputy-CEO

Giorgio Luca Bruno

Director

Yang Shihao

Director

Bai Xinping

Independent Director

Paola Boromei

Independent Director

Domenico De Sole

Independent Director

Roberto Diacetti

Independent Director

Fan Xiaohua

Independent Director

Giovanni Lo Storto

Independent Director

Marisa Pappalardo

Independent Director

Tao Haisu

Director

Giovanni Tronchetti Provera

Independent Director

Wei Yintao

Director

Zhang Haitao

Secretary of the Board

Alberto Bastanzio

Board of Statutory Auditors2

Chairman

Riccardo Foglia Taverna

Statutory Auditors

Antonella Carù

Francesca Meneghel

Teresa Naddeo

Alberto Villani

  1. Appointment: June 18, 2020. Expiry: Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2022. Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors following the date of the appointment are detailed on the Pirelli website www.pirelli.comin the Corporate Governance section.
  2. Appointment: June 15, 2021. Expiry: Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2023.

3

Alternate Auditors

Franca Brusco

Maria Sardelli

Marco Taglioretti

Audit, Risk, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Committee

Chairman - Independent Director

Fan Xiaohua

Independent Director

Roberto Diacetti

Independent Director

Giovanni Lo Storto

Independent Director

Marisa Pappalardo

Zhang Haitao

Committee for Related Party Transactions

Chairman - Independent Director

Marisa Pappalardo

Independent Director

Domenico De Sole

Independent Director

Giovanni Lo Storto

Nominations and Successions Committee

Chairman

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Ning Gaoning

Bai Xinping

Giovanni Tronchetti Provera

Remuneration Committee

Chairman - Independent Director

Tao Haisu

Bai Xinping

Independent Director

Paola Boromei

Independent Director

Fan Xiaohua

Independent Director

Marisa Pappalardo

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
03:38pPIRELLI & C S P A : Interim Financial Report at30 June 2022
PU
02:30pPirelli raises sales target as pricing power offsets inflation
RE
12:08pPIRELLI & C S P A : Board of pirelli & c. spa approves consolidated results to 30 june 202..
PU
07/21PIRELLI & C S P A : Terna and pirelli join forces for the development of sustainable mobil..
PU
07/06PIRELLI : Extract of notary's minutes for board meeting of 22 june 2022 published
PU
06/28Michelin, Nokian first tyre companies to quit Russia
RE
06/27NEW PIRELLI SCORPION : Safety, sustainability and performance certified by the world's pri..
PU
06/21THE PIRELLI ELECT WINTER RANGE GROWS : Now available for more than 65% of the premium and ..
PU
06/01PIRELLI : Minutes of shareholders' meeting of 18 may 2022 available
PU
05/23PIRELLI : Adjustment to the conversion price of the equity-linked bond
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 055 M 6 194 M 6 194 M
Net income 2022 410 M 420 M 420 M
Net Debt 2022 2 680 M 2 742 M 2 742 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 4 256 M 4 354 M 4 354 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 30 991
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,28 €
Average target price 5,70 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Alberto Bastanzio Secretary, EVP-Compliance, Affairs & Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-29.93%4 339
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-22.68%6 093
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.01%5 834
MRF LIMITED20.99%4 753
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-4.43%3 864
QINGDAO SENTURY TIRE CO., LTD.9.42%3 702