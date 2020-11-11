Pirelli & C S p A : Interim Financial Report at30 September 2020

The Board of Directors 1 Chairman Ning Gaoning Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marco Tronchetti Provera Director Yang Xingqiang Director Bai Xinping Independent Director Paola Boromei Independent Director Domenico De Sole Independent Director Roberto Diacetti Independent Director Fan Xiaohua Independent Director Giovanni Lo Storto Director Angelos Papadimitriou Independent Director Marisa Pappalardo Independent Director Tao Haisu Director Giovanni Tronchetti Provera Independent Director Wei Yintao Director Zhang Haitao Secretary of the Board Alberto Bastanzio Board of Statutory Auditors2 Chairman Francesco Fallacara Statutory Auditors Fabio Artoni Antonella Carù Luca Nicodemi Alberto Villani

1 Appointment: June 18, 2020. Expiry: Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2022. Angelos Papadimitriou (who also holds the position of General Manager co-CEO ) was co-opted on August 5, 2020 to replace Carlo Secchi who resigned with effect as of the same date. Pursuant to the Law, the co-opted Director's position will expire as of the next Shareholders' Meeting.

2 Appointment: May 15, 2018 Expiry: Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2020.