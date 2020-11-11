Pirelli & C S p A : Interim Financial Report at30 September 2020

PIRELLI & C. Società per Azioni (Joint Stock Company)
Milan Office
Viale Piero e Alberto Pirelli n. 25
Share Capital Euro 1,904,374,935.66
Milan Company Register No. 00860340157
REA (Economic Administrative Index) No. 1055
The Board of Directors 1
Chairman
Ning Gaoning
Executive Vice Chairman
|
and Chief Executive Officer
Marco Tronchetti Provera
Director
Yang Xingqiang
Director
Bai Xinping
Independent Director
Paola Boromei
Independent Director
Domenico De Sole
Independent Director
Roberto Diacetti
Independent Director
Fan Xiaohua
Independent Director
Giovanni Lo Storto
Director
Angelos Papadimitriou
Independent Director
Marisa Pappalardo
Independent Director
Tao Haisu
Director
Giovanni Tronchetti Provera
Independent Director
Wei Yintao
Director
Zhang Haitao
Secretary of the Board
Alberto Bastanzio
Board of Statutory Auditors2
Chairman
Francesco Fallacara
Statutory Auditors
Fabio Artoni
Antonella Carù
Luca Nicodemi
Alberto Villani
1 Appointment: June 18, 2020. Expiry: Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2022. Angelos Papadimitriou (who also holds the position of General Manager co-CEO ) was co-opted on August 5, 2020 to replace Carlo Secchi who resigned with effect as of the same date. Pursuant to the Law, the co-opted Director's position will expire as of the next Shareholders' Meeting.
2 Appointment: May 15, 2018 Expiry: Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2020.
