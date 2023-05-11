Advanced search
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-11 am EDT
4.783 EUR   -2.45%
01:04pPirelli & C S P A : Interim Financial Report at31 March 2023
PU
12:16pPirelli says operating profit rises 9% in Q1, confirms FY forecasts
RE
12:04pPirelli's revenues grow in double digits; profit also rises
AN
Pirelli & C S p A : Interim Financial Report at31 March 2023

05/11/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
INTERIM FINANCIAL

REPORT

AT MARCH 31, 2023

PIRELLI & C. Società per Azioni (Joint Stock Company)

Milan Office

Viale Piero e Alberto Pirelli n. 25

Share Capital Euro 1,904,374,935.66

Milan Company Register No. 00860340157

REA (Economic Administrative Index) No. 1055

1

PIRELLI & C. S.p.A. - MILAN

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MACROECONOMIC AND MARKET SCENARIO

6

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OF THE QUARTER

10

GROUP PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS

11

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

22

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE END OF THE QUARTER

23

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

24

OTHER INFORMATION

27

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

33

DECLARATION OF THE MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR THE PREPARATION OF THE

CORPORATE AND ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTATION PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF

ARTICLE 154-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998…………………...42

2

The Board of Directors1

Chairman

Li Fanrong

Executive Vice Chairman

and Chief Executive Officer

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Deputy-CEO

Giorgio Luca Bruno

Director

Yang Shihao

Director

Wang Feng

Independent Director

Paola Boromei

Independent Director

Domenico De Sole

Independent Director

Roberto Diacetti

Independent Director

Fan Xiaohua

Independent Director

Giovanni Lo Storto

Independent Director

Marisa Pappalardo

Independent Director

Tao Haisu

Director

Giovanni Tronchetti Provera

Independent Director

Wei Yintao

Director

Zhang Haitao

Secretary of the Board

Alberto Bastanzio

Board of Statutory Auditors2

Chairman

Riccardo Foglia Taverna

Statutory Auditors

Antonella Carù

Francesca Meneghel

Teresa Naddeo

Alberto Villani

1 Appointment: June 18, 2020. Expiry: Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2022. Changes that occurred in the composition of the Board of Directors after the date of the appointment are detailed on the Pirelli website (www.pirelli.com), in the Corporate Governance section.

2 Appointment: June 15, 2021. Expiry: Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2023.

3

Alternate Auditors

Franca Brusco

Maria Sardelli

Marco Taglioretti

Audit, Risk, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Committee

Chairman - Independent Director

Fan Xiaohua

Independent Director

Roberto Diacetti

Independent Director

Giovanni Lo Storto

Independent Director

Marisa Pappalardo

Zhang Haitao

Committee for Related Party Transactions

Chairman - Independent Director

Marisa Pappalardo

Independent Director

Domenico De Sole

Independent Director

Giovanni Lo Storto

Nominations and Successions Committee

Chairman

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Li Fanrong

Wang Feng

Giovanni Tronchetti Provera

Remuneration Committee

Chairman - Independent Director

Tao Haisu

Wang Feng

Independent Director

Paola Boromei

Independent Director

Fan Xiaohua

Independent Director

Marisa Pappalardo

4

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 739 M 7 398 M 7 398 M
Net income 2023 436 M 479 M 479 M
Net Debt 2023 2 350 M 2 580 M 2 580 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 3,55%
Capitalization 4 903 M 5 382 M 5 382 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 29 751
Free-Float 34,0%
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Paccioretti Executive Vice President-Finance & Services
Fan Rong Li Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Pierangelo Misani Director-Business Unit Moto
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.22.45%5 382
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.41%5 190
MRF LIMITED9.82%5 032
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.5.37%4 569
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.14.16%4 086
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.05%3 342
