Pirelli & C S p A : Interim Financial Report at31 March 2023
05/11/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
INTERIM FINANCIAL
REPORT
AT MARCH 31, 2023
PIRELLI & C. Società per Azioni (Joint Stock Company)
Milan Office
Viale Piero e Alberto Pirelli n. 25
Share Capital Euro 1,904,374,935.66
Milan Company Register No. 00860340157
REA (Economic Administrative Index) No. 1055
PIRELLI & C. S.p.A. - MILAN
TABLE OF CONTENTS
MACROECONOMIC AND MARKET SCENARIO
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OF THE QUARTER
GROUP PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS
OUTLOOK FOR 2023
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE END OF THE QUARTER
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
OTHER INFORMATION
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
DECLARATION OF THE MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR THE PREPARATION OF THE
CORPORATE AND ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTATION PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF
ARTICLE 154-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998…………………...42
The Board of Directors1
Chairman
Li Fanrong
Executive Vice Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer
Marco Tronchetti Provera
Deputy-CEO
Giorgio Luca Bruno
Director
Yang Shihao
Director
Wang Feng
Independent Director
Paola Boromei
Independent Director
Domenico De Sole
Independent Director
Roberto Diacetti
Independent Director
Fan Xiaohua
Independent Director
Giovanni Lo Storto
Independent Director
Marisa Pappalardo
Independent Director
Tao Haisu
Director
Giovanni Tronchetti Provera
Independent Director
Wei Yintao
Director
Zhang Haitao
Secretary of the Board
Alberto Bastanzio
Board of Statutory Auditors2
Chairman
Riccardo Foglia Taverna
Statutory Auditors
Antonella Carù
Francesca Meneghel
Teresa Naddeo
Alberto Villani
1 Appointment: June 18, 2020. Expiry: Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2022. Changes that occurred in the composition of the Board of Directors after the date of the appointment are detailed on the Pirelli website (www.pirelli.com), in the Corporate Governance section.
2 Appointment: June 15, 2021. Expiry: Shareholders' Meeting convened for the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2023.
Alternate Auditors
Franca Brusco
Maria Sardelli
Marco Taglioretti
Audit, Risk, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Committee