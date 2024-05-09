MACROECONOMIC AND MARKET SCENARIO

Economic Overview

For the first quarter of 2024, global GDP grew by +2.5% year-on-year, thanks to the resilience of the US and Chinese economies, and despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Economic Growth, Year-On-Year Percentage Change in GDP

1Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2023 1Q 2024 EU 1.2 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.5 US 1.7 2.4 2.9 3.1 3.0 China 4.5 6.3 4.9 5.2 5.3 Brazil 3.8 3.3 2.4 2.2 1.6 World 2.4 3.0 2.7 2.7 2.5

Note: P ercentage change compared to the same period of the previo us year. P reliminary data for 1Q 2024 for the EU, the US and China and

estimates fo r the other countries and regions. So urce: Natio nal statistics o ffices and S&P Global M arket Intelligence, A pril 2024.

Consumer Prices, Change in Year-on-Year Percentages

1Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2023 1Q 2024 EU 9.4 7.2 5.7 3.4 2.8 US 5.8 4.0 3.5 3.2 3.2 China 1.3 0.1 -0.1 -0.3 0.0 Brazil 5.3 3.8 4.6 4.7 4.3 World 6.9 5.3 4.9 4.4 4.5

Source: National statistics offices and S&P Global Market Intelligence for World estimate, April 2024.

In the European Union, the economy remained weak (GDP growth of +0.5% for the first quarter). Monetary policy continued to weigh on the performance of domestic demand, while the rise in inflation decelerated (averaging +2.8% for the first quarter of 2024, +3.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023).

The trend for the US economy improved (+3.0% for the first quarter of 2024), sustained by consumer spending and investments, while inventories and foreign trade weighed on growth. Inflation for the first quarter of 2024 (+3.2%) remained unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, cooling expectations of possible Fed rate cuts in 2024.

Economic growth in China accelerated slightly during the first quarter of 2024 to +5.3% year-on-year, compared to +5.2% for the final quarter of 2023. This GDP performance was supported by the dynamics of consumer spending, and by investments in the manufacturing sector and infrastructure, while the real estate sector remained weak.

Economic indicators in Brazil during the first months of the year showed signs of recovery following economic stagnation in the second half of 2023. Its GDP is estimated to have grown by +1.6% for the first quarter of 2024, slowing from +2.2% for the previous quarter and +3.8% for the first quarter of 2023. The fall in inflation (4.3% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 4.7% for the fourth