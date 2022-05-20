Pirelli & C S p A : OPENS ‘DIGITAL SOLUTIONS CENTRE' IN BARI TO DEVELOP SOFTWARE

PIRELLI OPENS 'DIGITAL SOLUTIONS CENTRE' IN BARI TO DEVELOP SOFTWARE

tower-hi-res

THE PROJECT FORESEES 50 NEW HIRES BY 2025

WITH ENHANCEMENT OF SKILLS IN THE AREA

INVESTMENT OF 9 MILLION EURO BETWEEN 2022 AND 2024,

COULD IN PART BE SUPPORTED BY THE PUGLIA REGIONAL GOVERNMENT BASED ON THE PROJECTS PIRELLI ENABLES

LAUNCHES COOPERATION PROGRAM WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF BARI AND THE BARI POLYTECHNIC





Bari, 20 May 2022- Pirelli is investing in Puglia and the digital skills of its youth by opening a new centre for the development of software and digital solutions in Bari. The project was born of a fruitful meeting between the public and private sectors and foresees 50 new hires by 2025 between recent graduates and managers specialized in the development of software, particularly in computer science, software engineering, data science, , artificial intelligence, machine learning and smart manufacturing. These new professional profiles with be in addition to the approximately 160 people who today work in Pirelli's digital team in Italy, with the goal of greater internationalization of digital skills in strategic and differentiating areas of the company's strategy...

Pirelli's new "Digital Solutions Center" was presented today in Bari at a press conference with the participation of the President of the Puglia Region, MicheleEmiliano, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera, and the Assessor for the Economic Development of Puglia, Alessandro Delli Noci, accompanied by the Dean of the University of Bari, StefanoBronzini, the Dean of the Bari Polytechnic, FrancescoCupertino, and Pirelli's Chief Digital Officer di Pirelli, Pier Paolo Tamma. The mayor of, Antonio Decaro, was also present.

The centre, for which facilitation has been requested from the regional government, will allow Pirelli to strengthen its activities of software development, strategic in the context of the Digital Transformation that the company has been implementing for some time, and to enhance the skill of the region that today has become one of Italy's major digital hubs. The project calls for an investment of 9,000,000 euro between 2022 and June of 2024, of which part could be financed by the Puglia Regional Government based on the projects that Pirelli develops.

The Digital Solutions Center - located in via Mazzitelli, in the Poggiofranco area - will flank and strengthen Pirelli Digital's operations units focusing on the development of software and algorithms of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in support of areas of Sales & Marketing, Product Development, Smart Manufacturing & Industrial IOT, Integrated Business Planning and facilitating the development of New Products and Digital Services for the Tyre world. Today Pirelli's Digital function counts 500 people at the global level, between Headquarters in Italy and the various units in the macro-regions where the company is present with its 18 plants in 12 Countries and Service Operation Center with worldwide coverage located in Craiova, in Romania.

Bari, a university hub of excellence

To promote the young talents of Bari, the region's capital which in a relatively short time has become a pool of skills linked to innovative disciplines such as data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security, Pirelli has launched a cooperation program with the University of Bari - in particular with its degree course in Computer Science and Data Science - and with the Bari Polytechnic - which among its courses includes a degree in Computer Engineering and Digital Transformation - which entails the creation of joint research and development and initiatives such as career days, seminars and hackathon, as well as internship programs, apprenticeships and scholarships.

The development of the new centre consolidates the links between Pirelli and the university world and reinforces its open innovation model that today sees that company at work on around 40 projects and 12 Universities. The collaboration with the academic world integrate and complete Pirelli's Research & Development, with its 13 research centres which employ over 2,000 people worldwide. In Italy, in particular, Pirelli already collaborates actively with the Milan Polytechnic, the Turin Polytechnic, Milan's Bocconi University, Milan's Cattolica University, Turin University, Pisa University and Milan's Bicocca University.

Michele Emiliano, President of the Puglia Regional government, "Marco Tronchetti Provera and Pirelli are one of those rare points of reference that our country can offer, always with great attention to technological innovation and the right intuitions about what is happening in the world and what the world needs. Today they had the intuition and the willingness to approach the reality of Puglia, drawing on the extraordinary human capital of our students, our Southern youth, the backbone of the country. We are sure that with this project we will manage to keep them here, allowing them to express their great potential and the skills acquired in a land that has innovation and respect for the rules in its DNA."

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli said, "We are proud to present Pirelli's new facility in Bari, in the heart of the south, such a fertile place for digital knowledge and talented young people who what to learn, grow and produce. I would also like to thank the regional government of Puglia for its support, in the certainty that this new centre will allow the company, like the region, to bring value in economic, cultural and social terms".

Alessandro Delli Noci, Regional secretary for economic development, "This is confirmation of companies from innovative sectors deciding to invest in Puglia and of locating there most important strategic hubs here. This important project of a solid and highly structured company like Pirelli, whose presence in Puglia is the fruit of synergies between the public and private, confirms the capacity of our region to be an attractive place and one that is in step with the times".

Stefano Bronzini, Dean of Università di Bari,"Pirelli and Puglia had already met, when the ship laid the cables linking Puglia to the Tremiti islands. At the time, the visionary bet of the founder of Pirelli was telecommunications. After the turn around that made Pirelli a big player in the world. Today, after almost 150 years, knowing that this prestigious company has decided to return to Puglia is an important piece of news. It is also for our university, ready to emulate the visionary gaze that guided the engineer Giovanni Battista Pirelli to be a protagonist of civil, social and economic growth in the country. After all, the building in Via Garruba, where language lessons are given, was once a Pirelli warehouse. We are on the right track!"

Francesco Cupertino, Dean of the Bari Polytechnic "Pirelli's investment in Bari is confirmation that Puglia, with its many resources, is becoming ever more attractive to industry. The automotive. In particular, represents and fundamental sector for our region and the Bari Polytechnic, which was created to support the region's development, has always continued to evolve, adapting the skills of graduates and scientific research. WE are therefore happy to part of this evolution alongside such a high profile player, which ahs placed its trust in us".