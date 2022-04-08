Log in
Pirelli & C S p A : P7 CORSA CLASSIC D3B TO MAKE ITS DEBUT AT THE COSTA SMERALDA RALLY

04/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
PIRELLI'S NEW TYRE HAS BEEN DEVELOPED FOR MOST PRESTIGIOUS HISTORIC RALLY CARS MAXIMUM DRIVEABILITY AND PERFORMANCE WHILE REDUCING WEAR THE MAIN FEATURES

Pirelli has launched the latest evolution of its classic range for Group A cars (made up to 1990) at the Costa Smeralda International Historic Rally: the P7 Corsa D3B in 235 40/17 size.

This new dry asphalt tyre combines a hard compound that is optimised to reduce wear, with a structure that has been completely revised. In particular, Pirelli's engineers have developed a construction that is able to perfectly complement the low suspension that characterises these cars, optimising the typically harsh ride. The result of this design is better driveability, enhanced safety and an overall improvement in performance.

Like all the other tyres in the P7 Classic range, the P7 Corsa D3B also pays tribute to the past with its white Pirelli logo and period markings.

One of the 'godfathers' of the new tyre, present when it was launched at the Porto Cervo service park, was two-time world champion Miki Biasion, who enjoyed most of his success with Pirelli.

Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli's Rally Activity Manager said:"This new tyre has been created for the cars that shaped the history of rallying, such as the Lancia Delta. The P7 Corsa Classic D3B marks an evolution in the range of our hard-compound asphalt tyres, which have always been acclaimed by the crews that use them. This new tyre brings the most recent technology to historic rally cars and is the result of our experience on events all over the world, enhancing performance and increasing safety."

The P7 Corsa Classic range has been developed to deliver innovative technology that meets the demands of historic rally drivers as well as classic rally car collectors, and it has been designed to work well over a wide variety of conditions and surfaces.

The new D3B hard tyre is designed for stages that are 20 kilometres long or longer, with very abrasive asphalt and temperatures in excess of 25 degrees centigrade. This sits alongside the P7 Corsa Classic D5, with a medium compound for normal asphalt conditions in ambient temperatures between 10 and 30 degrees centigrade. Finally, there is the P7 Corsa Classic D7, featuring a soft compound for smooth asphalt with ambient temperatures between zero and 15 degrees centigrade. Finally, for wet or wet and damp mixed conditions, there is the P7 Corsa Classic W7.

