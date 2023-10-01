Decade-long collaboration to continue through at least 2028

All series organised by SRO to be exclusively supplied by Pirelli

Fanatec GT2 European Series renamed "Fanatec GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli" from 2024 onwards

SRO Motorsports Group and Pirelli will extend their long-standing partnership through the 2028 season thanks to a new five-year agreement that is currently being finalised.



The renowned Italian manufacturer will continue to fulfil the role of exclusive tyre supplier to the SRO series competing across the globe, as well as all standalone GT4 licensed series. It will also remain the sole supplier to the Fanatec GT2 European Series, which will become the "Fanatec GT2 European Series Powered by Pirelli" from 2024 onwards. All three categories use the same high-performance tyre, P Zero DHF, which was introduced ahead of the 2022 season. Pirelli will continue to develop its products so as to match the ongoing evolution of the discipline, in particular with the debut of the latest generation of GT3 cars in 2025.



The fresh agreement extends a successful working relationship that began a decade ago in 2013, when Pirelli became supplier for what is today the Fanatec GT Europe Endurance Cup. This includes the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, the highlight of the global SRO calendar and the ultimate exemplar of Pirelli's expertise. The event requires a truly remarkable effort from the firm, which provides approximately 15,000 tyres from its state-of-the-art fitting village within the paddock.



While the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa represents the pinnacle, it is just one among hundreds of races organised by SRO at which Pirelli is relied upon to supply the full grid. They include high-level international events in Intercontinental GT Challenge and Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS series in Europe, Asia, America and Australia. Over the years Pirelli has also created local teams of technicians and engineers to better support customers and drivers in each geographical area, such as North America, Asia and Australia.



Pirelli also plays an important role in ensuring a solid platform for SRO's globally respected balance of performance (BOP) criteria, helping to ensure close and competitive racing between a broad spectrum of GT3 cars. In this respect, the relationship guarantees stability on and off the track, laying the foundations for an even more exciting and sustainability-conscious future.