    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
Pirelli & C S p A : THE VR46 RIDERS ACADEMY CHOOSES PIRELLI AS PARTNER FOR ITS MOTORCYCLE AND E-MTB FLEET

09/14/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Pirelli has been chosen by the VR46 Riders Academy as technical partner and tyre supplierfor several of the team's training activities. Thanks to this collaboration, the pupils of the academy will be equipped with tyres from the Italian manufacturer during their training on road bikes, motocross and E-MTBs.

The VR46 Riders Academy was founded with the aim of helping young Italian motorcyclists on their journey towards a racing career in the two-wheeled world. The staff that follows the riders of the VR46 Riders Academy are the same who support Valentino Rossi in his own races so every piece of advice and every decision is the result of years of experience.

The partnership involves the use of Pirelli tyres for the training activities of the VR46 Riders Academy riders: from circuit sessions with road bikes, to off-road exercises using motocross bikes and training on E-MTBs.

The YZF-R1 and YZF-R6 motorcycles are used for training on circuit, which thanks to this partnership will be equipped with Pirelli DIABLO Superbike tyres in the different compounds present in the range and in the same sizes used in the FIM Superbike World Championship. DIABLO Superbike is the tyre used by all riders in the world championship of production-derived motorcycles and over the years it has undergone a constant improvement in performance thanks to the intense research and development carried out by Pirelli engineers.

For off-road training, the VR46 Riders Academy will rely on the performance of the SCORPION MX tyre family, which boasts seventy-four world titles in motocross among its many successes, and the SCORPION E-MTB product range dedicated to electric mountain bikes.

Claudio Zanardo, Senior Vice President Pirelli Moto & Cycling, commented on the agreement: 'I am pleased to announce the collaboration between VR46 Riders Academy and Pirelli, which has always supported and invested in the growth of young riders. The confirmation of Pirelli as tyre supplier for the motorcycles and E-MTBs used in the training sessions of the VR46 Riders Academy further strengthens Pirelli's position both in the sporting and in the marketing fields. This partnership is a clear recognition of the consolidated reputation enjoyed by Pirelli motorcycle tyres, developed thanks to decades of participation in top international competition, with the addition of our latest tyres specially developed by the Cycling division for performing E-MTBs. We are pleased that the VR46 Riders Academy has chosen to rely on the performance and safety offered by Pirelli tyres for its training activities.'

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 13:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 028 M 5 953 M 5 953 M
Net income 2021 262 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 3 078 M 3 644 M 3 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 5 252 M 6 201 M 6 218 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,25 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target 6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.18.48%6 201
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.-4.92%7 005
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED48.75%6 430
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.94%4 625
MRF LIMITED5.88%4 620
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-17.14%4 272