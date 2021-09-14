Pirelli & C S p A : THE VR46 RIDERS ACADEMY CHOOSES PIRELLI AS PARTNER FOR ITS MOTORCYCLE AND E-MTB FLEET

Pirelli has been chosen by the VR46 Riders Academy as technical partner and tyre supplier for several of the team's training activities. Thanks to this collaboration, the pupils of the academy will be equipped with tyres from the Italian manufacturer during their training on road bikes, motocross and E-MTBs.

The VR46 Riders Academy was founded with the aim of helping young Italian motorcyclists on their journey towards a racing career in the two-wheeled world. The staff that follows the riders of the VR46 Riders Academy are the same who support Valentino Rossi in his own races so every piece of advice and every decision is the result of years of experience.

The partnership involves the use of Pirelli tyres for the training activities of the VR46 Riders Academy riders: from circuit sessions with road bikes, to off-road exercises using motocross bikes and training on E-MTBs.

The YZF-R1 and YZF-R6 motorcycles are used for training on circuit, which thanks to this partnership will be equipped with Pirelli DIABLO Superbike tyres in the different compounds present in the range and in the same sizes used in the FIM Superbike World Championship. DIABLO Superbike is the tyre used by all riders in the world championship of production-derived motorcycles and over the years it has undergone a constant improvement in performance thanks to the intense research and development carried out by Pirelli engineers.

For off-road training, the VR46 Riders Academy will rely on the performance of the SCORPION MX tyre family, which boasts seventy-four world titles in motocross among its many successes, and the SCORPION E-MTB product range dedicated to electric mountain bikes.

Claudio Zanardo, Senior Vice President Pirelli Moto & Cycling, commented on the agreement: 'I am pleased to announce the collaboration between VR46 Riders Academy and Pirelli, which has always supported and invested in the growth of young riders. The confirmation of Pirelli as tyre supplier for the motorcycles and E-MTBs used in the training sessions of the VR46 Riders Academy further strengthens Pirelli's position both in the sporting and in the marketing fields. This partnership is a clear recognition of the consolidated reputation enjoyed by Pirelli motorcycle tyres, developed thanks to decades of participation in top international competition, with the addition of our latest tyres specially developed by the Cycling division for performing E-MTBs. We are pleased that the VR46 Riders Academy has chosen to rely on the performance and safety offered by Pirelli tyres for its training activities.'