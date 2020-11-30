Log in
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
Pirelli & C S p A : TRIO OF PIRELLI OPTIONS FOR THE NEW DUCATI MULTISTRADA V4

11/30/2020 | 04:57am EST
The latest evolution of the Multistrada family will be on sale equipped with SCORPION™ Trail II as original equipment tyres, while being homologated also for SCORPION™ Rally STR and SCORPION™ Rally, for off-road use

Milan (Italy), 30th November 2020 -The new Ducati Multistrada V4, recently presented to the public on the digital platforms of the company from Borgo Panigale, represents the fourth generation of Multistrada and is an important step forward in its offering for the maxi enduro segment. The Multistrada V4 is an even more high performing motorcycle compared to its predecessor; designed to show a sporty attitude and versatility at the same time, capable of tackling all conditions in complete safety, on- and off-road.Pirelli has worked closely with Ducati since the inception of the Multistrada project in 2003offering to the company from Borgo Panigale tyres focused on supporting the attributes of this machine in terms of performance and safety. The first version of the Ducati Multistrada in 2003 was equipped with Pirelli SCORPION™ Sync, the new 2010 model adopting Pirelli SCORPION™ Trail, while the Multistrada 1200 in 2012 was the first to have as original equipment the revolutionary Pirelli SCORPION™ Trail II tyres. With the recent introduction of the fourth generation Multistrada, the partnership between this motorcycle family and SCORPION™ Trail II is increasingly strengthened, and it is joined this time by the motorcycle additionalhomologations for SCORPION™ Rally STR and SCORPION™ Rally tyres.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 range features as original equipment tyres Pirelli SCORPION™ Trail II in the sizes 120/70 ZR19 M/C 60W TL (D) front and 170/60 ZR17 M/C 72W TL (U) rear, a specification developed specifically for the new Multistrada. The sizes chosen for the new Ducati Multistrada have now become the reference for the maxi enduro segment. For this reason, the motorcycle is homologated also for the Pirelli enduro on/off tyres SCORPION™ Rally STR and SCORPION™ Rally in the same sizes, which are more suitable for off-road use and for the needs of bikers who love adventure.

The Multistrada V4 S and Multistrada V4 S Sport models offer motorcyclists the possibility to be purchased with light alloy cast wheels or alternatively with spoked wheels, which will be directly assembled in the factory. In both cases, the original equipment tyres remain PirelliSCORPION™ Trail II.

The three different Pirelli tyres homologated for the Ducati Multistrada V4:

SCORPION™ TRAIL II

SCORPION ™ Trail IIis the perfect combination of the best features offered by an off-road product and those guaranteed by a sport touring tyre, specifically designed to meet the most demanding market expectations, and for years the original equipment of prestigious enduro road bikes. Since its market introduction, SCORPION™ Trail II has achieved eleven victories in the enduro street tyre comparative tests. The first one was the one promoted by Motorrad in 2015, the year of its debut. From 2016 until 2019, it is then the winner of other ten comparative tests organised by the most authoritative industry publications from Europe, achieving results that make this tyre one of the most successful products ever from the Pirelli motorcycle range.

SCORPION™ RALLY STR

SCORPION™ Rally STRis a tyre of the enduro on/off segment that is able to combine the best performance of a rally competition tyre with that of an enduro street tyre. It is designed for those motorcyclists that desire a knobbly tyre with an aggressive look, while being versatile, which translates to a balanced behaviour on and off road. SCORPION™ Rally STR provides optimal off-road performance combined with excellent handling, grip and stability on the road.

SCORPION™ RALLY

PirelliSCORPION™ Rally can rely on the pedigree of the SCORPION™ family, which carries with it all the experience developed through decades of participation in different off-road racing on different types of terrain, from soft sand to hard rock. Born specifically for desert racing and rallies, the SCORPION™ Rally range is enriched with new sizes that have been designed especially for high displacement enduro street bikes. This was made possible by the constant research & development work of Pirelli engineers, which pursued an evolution of all the tyre aspects: from tread pattern design to tyre structure, from profile to compounds. These sizes, including the ones for the new Ducati Multistrada V4, were designed to guarantee excellent off-road performance including better traction, tear resistance and less wear on the tread, and at the same time to provide high mileage and excellent road stability, even at high speeds and fully loaded.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 09:56:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
