Pirelli & C S p A : announces the tyre options for the Navarra Round, 7th appointment of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

After the round at Most at the beginning of the month, the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship returns to Spain, at the Circuit of Navarra, where round seven of the production derived series will take place starting from Friday 20th August.

The tyre brand will take the role of Event Main Sponsor for the renamed Pirelli Navarra Round, and confirms the commitment with which it continues to invest in the Championship of the fastest production derived series as a platform for developing its tyres in conjunction with international visibility for the brand.

The Circuit of Navarra is located near Los Arcos, a town in the Spanish region of Navarra, from which the name derives, and was inaugurated on 19th June 2010. The 3,933 kilometres of track develop through fifteen turns, of which nine right and six left turns. The layout of the circuit has a faster first section, characterised by several high-speed turns, both on the right and left side. In this first section, some surface imperfections could put the front tyre to the test, which must be able to guarantee directional stability and a good feeling to the rider.

The second part of the circuit is instead characterised by multiple slow hairpins to be tackled in first and second gear, where agility and ease of steering will be crucial from the tyre point of view, to allow the rider to turn quickly in such tight corners.

The solutions for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes:

Pirelli brings 3347 tyres to Navarra. In the WorldSBK class, there are four front and three rear slick options available to riders. The front options from the standard range are the medium compound SC2 and the soft compound SC1. In addition to those, there are two development solutions: the first one is the development SC1 in A0721 specification, which made its absolute debut in Assen and was very appreciated by the riders that used it in all three races of the Dutch weekend. This solution features the same structure but a softer compound compared to the standard tyre to offer higher levels of grip. The second solution is the development SC1 in A0508 specification, which the riders were able to appreciate in previous rounds starting from Misano.

As for the rear options, Pirelli offers the riders two standard solutions and one development solution. The riders will therefore have at their disposal the standard tyres in super soft SCX compound and in soft SC0 compound. In addition to these options, the development solution SCX in A0557 specification will again be present: it made its debut with great success at the Misano round and was chosen for Race 2 by all the riders on the starting grid.

In case of bad weather, Pirelli allows riders to make a choice with rain tyres. In Navarra, there will be available intermediates and rain tyres exclusively from the standard range.

In the WorldSSP category, riders will have five slick solutions to choose from, two front and three rear. For the front there will be available the standard SC1 and the standard SC2 solutions, while for the rear, riders can choose from the following solutions from the standard tyre range: the super soft SCX, the soft SC0 and the medium SC1.