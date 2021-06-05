Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Saturday

06/05/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Although the compounds coming to Baku this year are a step softer compared to 2019, it's still likely to be a one-stop race.
Those obliged to start on the P Zero Red soft tyre - in other words, the top 10 - are likely to use a soft-hard strategy, even though this gives much less flexibility in the pit stop window.
Another good option - which can be used by those outside the top 10 - is to use the P Zero Yellow medium and P Zero White hard compounds: especially if we experience track temperatures in excess of 50 degrees.
If those are the tyres being used, it makes sense to start on medium and then move to hard: there's quite a wide pit stop window that leaves plenty of latitude for the timing of the pit stop and the pit lane penalty here isn't huge either.
On the other hand, there's a big probability of the safety car, as all the red flag stoppages in qualifying showed. If there's a safety car period this gives the opportunity for a 'free' pit stop, so starting on the softer and faster tyre could be advantageous. Unlike Monaco though, track position isn't absolutely everything here: it's very possible to overtake.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 15:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
11:01aPIRELLI & C S P A  : 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Saturday
PU
06/01PIRELLI & C S P A  : SCORPION KX WRC TYRES RETURN ‘HOME' TO SARDINIA
PU
05/31PIRELLI & C S P A  : Double win for Jonathan Rea who dominates the Tissot Superp..
PU
05/31PIRELLI & C S P A  : Saturday of the Gaerne Estoril Round confirms the outstandi..
PU
05/24PIRELLI ARAGÓN ROUND : Redding gambles on slicks and takes Race 2, Rea wins Supe..
PU
05/24NEW SOLUTIONS FROM THE BRAND WITH TH : the qualifying solution allows a new trac..
PU
05/24PIRELLI & C S P A  : Fight to the finish in variable conditions as pirelli scorp..
PU
05/22PIRELLI : Two slates presented for renewal of board of statutory auditors within..
PU
05/19BMW  : Pirelli launches world's first FSC-certified tyres for BMW's hybrid model
RE
05/19PIRELLI & C S P A  : Produces the world's first fsc-certified tyre
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 866 M 5 919 M 5 919 M
Net income 2021 236 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2021 3 132 M 3 810 M 3 810 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 5 106 M 6 212 M 6 211 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 30 776
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,12 €
Last Close Price 5,11 €
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.15.18%6 212
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.26.61%9 411
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED34.54%5 872
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.30.46%5 637
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.8.17%5 582
MRF LIMITED12.17%4 942