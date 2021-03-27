Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix – Saturday

In the past, the 57-lap Bahrain Grand Prix has proved to be one of the most strategically interesting races of the year, and this is likely to be the case again tomorrow. An incident-packed grand prix last year, with safety cars and red flags, means that there's little meaningful strategy data from last time and the teams are effectively starting from scratch. The abrasive track surface with high degradation makes a two-stopper the most likely scenario - but the exact two-stopper selected will depend on each driver's tyre availability for tomorrow.

There are many two-stop strategies that are similar in terms of overall time, but the quickest one in theory goes as follows: