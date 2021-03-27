Log in
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix – Saturday

03/27/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
In the past, the 57-lap Bahrain Grand Prix has proved to be one of the most strategically interesting races of the year, and this is likely to be the case again tomorrow. An incident-packed grand prix last year, with safety cars and red flags, means that there's little meaningful strategy data from last time and the teams are effectively starting from scratch. The abrasive track surface with high degradation makes a two-stopper the most likely scenario - but the exact two-stopper selected will depend on each driver's tyre availability for tomorrow.
There are many two-stop strategies that are similar in terms of overall time, but the quickest one in theory goes as follows:two stints on the P Zero Yellow medium tyre of 18 laps each, plus one centralstint on the P Zero White hard of 21 laps: set to be the strategyfor all those who set their best Q2 times on this tyre.
The second-quickest two-stopper instead uses all three compounds: the soft for 14 laps, the hard for 24 laps. and the medium for the final 19-lap stint.
A soft-medium-medium strategy is slightly slower: this would use the soft for 15 laps and then two sets of mediums for 21 laps each.
Another two-stopper uses two 16-lap soft tyre stints and one 25-lap hard stint (probably as the middle stint). This last strategy can be a favourable one with cooler conditions. In terms of overall time, that's similar to the above - and, as always, all permutations are possible.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 18:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
