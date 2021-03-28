Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix – Sunday

UNI-Virtuosi driver Guanyu Zhou won the feature race after an action-packed 32 laps that hinged on tyre strategy, featuring two safety cars.Just three drivers (ART's Theo Pouchaire, Charouz's Guilherme Samaia and Campos driver Gianluca Petecof) selected new tyres for the start, with temperatures remaining consistent at around 24 degrees ambient and 41 degrees on track throughout the race. Eight of the 22 runners started on the P Zero Red soft tyre, and for a while this looked like it might be the compound to have: Christian Lundgaard (ART), Felipe Drugovich (UNI-Virtuosi) and Oscar Piastri (Prema) all used the extra speed of the red tyre to gain an advantage during the first stint - helped also by an early safety car - while polesitter Zhou dropped to fifth on P Zero White hard tyres. However, following another safety car, a shorter final stint on the soft enabled Zhou to take the lead close to the finish.In the end, the top four all adopted a hard-soft strategy, with the highest-classified driver to start on the soft tyre being Marcus Armstrong (DAMS) in fifth at the flag, who qualified outside the top 10 and switched to hard tyres under the second safety car period.