    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 French Grand Prix - Saturday

06/19/2021 | 12:37pm EDT
The 53-lap French Grand Prix is set to be a one-stopper. With all the top 10 choosing to start on the P Zero Yellow medium tyre, a medium to hard one-stopper is the logical way forward for them - and this could be the case even for those outside the top 10. In fact, for those further down the field, starting on the P Zero White hard could be another option as well, before switching to the medium or P Zero Red soft later in the race.
A one-stopper from soft to medium is definitely too demanding, especially if it's warm, so the only other obvious choice will be soft to hard (although that will require a bit of tyre management on the soft).
However, there's also a small chance that there could be some rain tomorrow morning, and while that's unlikely to persist until the race, a wet surface in the morning might affect tyre strategy.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 16:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 866 M 5 771 M 5 771 M
Net income 2021 236 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2021 3 132 M 3 714 M 3 714 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 5 040 M 5 975 M 5 977 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 30 776
Free-Float 35,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,12 €
Last Close Price 5,04 €
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.13.69%5 975
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.21.50%8 949
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED39.19%5 970
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.37.06%5 799
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.0.91%5 179
MRF LIMITED9.22%4 729