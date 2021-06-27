Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pirelli & C S p A : 2021 Styrian Grand Prix - Sunday

06/27/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
'The medium compound was the best one to start the race with, and that's why it was chosen by almost all the drivers outside the top 10 on the grid; with seven of the top 10 starters obliged to begin the race on the soft. This all translated into a big split of strategies at the start, and as a consequence that variation continued throughout the race, with four different strategies used in the top five at the end. For the second stint, the hard was the best option. Once again, the anticipated rain didn't materialise and instead conditions were warm, with track temperatures up to 49 degrees, which obviously influenced tyre behaviour. Nonetheless, we saw some long stints, with more than 40 laps run on the medium and hard compounds, as well as plenty of speed on the soft compound, which allowed Hamilton to take the fastest lap right at the finish'.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 16:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 876 M 5 818 M 5 818 M
Net income 2021 236 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2021 3 143 M 3 750 M 3 750 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 5 008 M 5 981 M 5 976 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 30 776
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,01 €
Average target price 5,12 €
Spread / Average Target 2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.12.97%5 981
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.30.45%9 605
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED36.54%5 858
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.34.52%5 735
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.7.49%5 500
MRF LIMITED6.34%4 605