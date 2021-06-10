Pirelli & C S p A : AND ENEL X TO BRING RECHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES TO DRIVER TYRE CENTRES

Milan, 10 June 2021 - Pirelli and Enel X announce the launch of plans that will lead to the installation of recharging infrastructure, from the Enel Group's innovative business line for electric vehicles, at selected sales points of the Driver network of tyre centres. The agreement, which was signed on the occasion of the Milano - Monza Motor Show, sets in motion a cooperation that will immediately involve many Pirelli tyres centres in Italy, to be followed by Spain and other European countries. This project is one of a number that Pirelli is implementing in the area of sustainability, in which it is the world leader in the Automobiles & Components on the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices, and represents a contribution to support the spread of electric vehicles which today faces a hurdle in the insufficient number of recharging points.

RECHARGE AND ASSISTANCE SERVICES

The cooperation between Pirelli and Enel X is part of a European wide plan for the development of Driver services for e-mobility, a segment in constant growth and to which Pirelli Driver tyre centres will give ever more attention in its offer of services. The plan, in fact, entails, beyond the installation of the recharge stations, also specific training courses for re-sellers.

The recharging stations at the Pirelli Driver centre will come in different sizes in accordance with the characteristics of the territory and the volume of traffic at the centre. In particular, Enel X will offer Driver dealers charges of between 22 KW and 50 KW in power, able to recharge a number of cars simultaneously. If the Pirelli Driver centre opts to install recharging infrastructure that is accessible to the public, these will appear on the apps of various Mobility Service Providers, like Enel X's JuicePass, an app which is easy and intuitive to use which enables you to locate the nearest charging stations, book them, pay and constantly monitor the progress of the vehicle's recharge. To date there are 13,000 recharging points installed by Enel X across Italy; these also include HPC (High Power Charging), chargers with power of up to 350 KW which will enable the recharge of an electrical vehicle in about 20 minutes.

PIRELLI AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

Expecting strong market growth, Pirelli has already developed a specific range of tyre for electric vehicles, called Pirelli Elect, which guarantee low rolling resistance and a consequent increase in battery range, limited in-cabin noise, immediate grip to deal the typical torque of electric motors and a structure to support the weight of the vehicle, greater than that of combustion engine vehicles because of the battery pack. The development of products that look ahead to the new mobility is also in line with Pirelli's sustainability strategy, the commitment to which can be seen in the continuous Research & Development activity in the areas of materials and processes. The Eco Safety Design approach of Pirelli's R&D, in particular, aims at maximizing respect for the environment of new products and safety for people as they travel, embracing the products entire life cycle beginning with its design. By 2025 Pirelli aims to reduce absolute CO2 emissions by 25% compared with 2015 and use 100% renewable electricity, allowing the group to reach carbon neutrality in 2030 for both electricity and thermal energy.